The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
WATCH: Ukrainian couple getting married at Kyiv military checkpoint goes viral

8 March 2022 8:21 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Ukrainian couple getting married at Kyiv military checkpoint goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a Ukrainian couple getting married at Kyiv military checkpoint goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




