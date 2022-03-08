WATCH: Ukrainian couple getting married at Kyiv military checkpoint goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Little girl singing 'Let it Go' at Ukrainian shelter goes viral
Ukrainian couple getting married at Kyiv military checkpoint goes viral
Social media is talking after a video of a Ukrainian couple getting married at Kyiv military checkpoint goes viral.
Watch the video below:
‘We need to live in a moment, keeping a hope for better’ — This Ukrainian couple got married at a Kyiv military checkpoint pic.twitter.com/yTDr9cyZlm— NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 8, 2022
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
WATCH: Two undertakers suspended for a prank gone wrong
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Little girl singing 'Let it Go' at Ukrainian shelter goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
My latest album has modern edges and something for everyone - Dan Patlansky
The award-winning blues-rock guitarist told Nickolaus Bauer on #702Unplugged that he survived lockdown by teaching online and has put together an album.Read More
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists.Read More
WATCH: Captured Russian soldier drinking tea, calling mom in tears goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
VIDEO: Man getting beaten up on Voortrekker Road in Parrow goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Dad saving son from raging bull at rodeo has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Young athlete falling during race only to get up and win goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Drunk driver crashing car after been told not to drive goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More