We must unapologetically support South African-owned businesses - Makashule Gana
Democratic Alliance shadow MEC for economic development in Gauteng Makashule Gana says South Africans should use their economic power to reclaim the township economy and not violence.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Gana says there is no need for blood to be shared.
On Monday, Dudula Movement members clashed with street vendors near the Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra
We need to start using our economic power, we must not at all times pretend like we don't have economic power. The economic power in referring to is our ability to buy.Makashule Gana, DA Member
If you want South Africans to dominate the township economy or reclaim to township economy we need to be deliberate in supporting South African businesses. We have the power in our hands and in our pockets, we need to start using that power deliberately and unapologetically to support South African-owned businesses.Makashule Gana, DA Member
Listen to the full open line below:
