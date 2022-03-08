Eskom extends stage 2 power cuts to Saturday morning
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has extended stage two power cuts until Saturday morning.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
Eskom's group chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer has been giving a public update on the state of the power grid.
"We all know due to the unreliability and unpredictability of the generators and to prevent the need for any higher stage of load shedding, we, unfortunately, have to inform the public that we will continue with stage two load shedding up until 5am on Saturday morning, the 12th of March," Oberholzer said.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 8, 2022
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented continuously until 05:00 on Saturday@SABCNews @eNCA @Newzroom405 @ewnreporter @News24 pic.twitter.com/SvvjvmdysY
After suffering multiple breakdowns at power plants across the country, Eskom implemented the stage two blackouts at 5pm on Monday.
The utility once again apologised for the power cuts.
"We really do apologise for the very difficult situation we are placing the people of South Africa in and the negative impact we fully understand we have on the economy," Oberholzer said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom extends stage 2 power cuts to Saturday morning
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
More from Business
Digitisation and frictionless commerce will transform Africa
Digitisation and frictionless trading will be game-changers for Africa, says Bohani Hlungwane (Absa CIB).Read More
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years
[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.Read More
Spectrum auction: 'Price of data will fall – speed will increase'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, CEO at Atvance Intellect.Read More
Massmart losses grow to R2.2 billion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Massmart CEO Mitch Slape.Read More
Foschini buys Tapestry (Coricraft/Volpes/Dial a Bed/The Bed Store) for R2.35bn
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews TFG CEO Anthony Thünstrom.Read More
Oil prices are surging – higher inflation and interest rates are imminent
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed BER Chief Economist Hugo Pienaar.Read More
Migrant shop owners clash with Operation Dudula protestors in Alexandra
The group has been demonstrating against what they say is the employment of migrant workers over South Africans for several months now.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
More from Local
Foreign nationals close shop for second day amid Dudula Movement removals
On Monday, violence broke out when residents under the banner Dudula Movement attacked migrant shop owners accusing them of taking job opportunities meant for South Africans.Read More
Striking employees disrupt Gautrain bus services
Gautrain spokesperson Kedagee Nayager gives updates on the protest action by bus drivers.Read More
Campaign launched to promote safety of cyclists on the roads
Pedal Power Association CEO Neil Robinson says the #CyclistsLivesMatter is about trying to bring serious prosecutions and legal actions against perpetrators.Read More
Madhi: Lockdown rules have become obsolete
Government departments met on Tuesday with the national coronavirus command council to make recommendations on measures that should come into effect once the national state of disaster is lifted.Read More
Although SA's GDP grew by 1.2%, we are not out the woods yet - Risenga Maluleka
Mandy Wiener chats to Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka who says largest driver of growth is agriculture.Read More
We must unapologetically support South African-owned businesses - Makashule Gana
Democratic Alliance shadow MEC for economic development in Gauteng Makashule Gana says there is no need to shed blood.Read More
The longer Koeberg is down, the longer SA will have powercuts - Energy expert
Energy expert Chris Yelland and Koeberg Alert Alliance spokesperson Peter Becker weigh in on the latest rolling blackouts.Read More
Harm of keeping SA under lockdown outweighs harm from COVID - John Steenhuizen
The DA leader says keeping South Africa under coronavirus regulations do not make any sense.Read More
What can consumers expect from spectrum auction?
Techcentral founder and editor Duncan McLeod gives more insight on the upcoming spectrum auction hosted by Icasa.Read More