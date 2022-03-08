Although SA's GDP grew by 1.2%, we are not out the woods yet - Risenga Maluleka

Today at 18:09 The economy has grown by 4.9% in 2021, but the country is yet to recover to growth levels recorded before the pandemic The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib

125 125

Today at 18:11 ZOOM: Shoprite half-year profit jumps by a whooping 25% and declares 22% increase in interims dividend The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 18:50 How an algorithm help solved problems in the delivery business in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Kimberley Taylor - Founder and CEO of Loop

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Pepe Marais in for Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

125 125