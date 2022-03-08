Although SA's GDP grew by 1.2%, we are not out the woods yet - Risenga Maluleka
Stats SA said that South Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.2% in the fourth quarter of last year, bringing the annual growth rate for 2021 to 4.9%.
While the economy was 1.8% smaller than the first quarter of 2020 in pre-pandemic levels, the annual growth rate showed notable improvements, Stats SA data has shown.
Mandy Wiener chats to Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka on the latest figures.
We are reporting on the growth, quarter on quarter. And from the third quarter to the fourth quarter there has been growth of 1.2%. The industries that contributed the most are personal services which is education and health.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General
The largest growth was seen in agriculture which grew by 12.2%. In terms of all the four quarters, our economy has grown by 4.9%.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General
He says while the economy has grown, the country is not out of the woods yet.
[Thread] The South African #economy grew by 1,2% in Q4:2021.#StatsSA #GDP pic.twitter.com/bPunHa2Pzv— Stats SA (@StatsSA) March 8, 2022
5 of the 10 industries recorded a rise in production in Q4:2021, with #agriculture, trade and #manufacturing registering the largest increases.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) March 8, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/Ldd9EbiyRP#StatsSA #GDP pic.twitter.com/EeUbNznWmM
The South African #economy grew by 4,9% in 2021, with #mining, #agriculture and #manufacturing the star performers.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) March 8, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/Ldd9EbiyRP#StatsSA #GDP pic.twitter.com/qwvH52ghJN
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_64920916_south-africa-economy-and-financial-market-growth-concept-3d-rendering.html
