The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)
It's now almost two weeks since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine and plunged the whole world into turmoil.
So how should you invest when everything's in a mess?
Bruce Whitfield chats to Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments.
Marx shares her "five golden rules" of investing during a crisis:
1. Don’t panic
2. Make sure your portfolio is “anything-proof”
3. Be greedy when others are fearful
4. Keep some cash handy
5. Don’t look at your investments every day
How do you not panic at a time when a lunatic is on the loose with access to nuclear weapons... and picks a fight with his neighbour?"Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Marx acknowledges that it is difficult not to panic in this scenario, but quotes the topical market saying "If you are going to panic, panic first".
The problem with this of course, is that it's the big guys who can execute quickly who are the first ones to do the panicking.
You and I tend to panic late, and then we have the consequences to deal with. We sell while everything is dropping; we buy when we shouldn't be buying... and because we panic late, we usually make big mistakes.Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments
It is vital to get yourself to calm down Marx says.
"Maybe forget the password to your investment account for the next month or two", she chuckles.
Part of this strategy of managing yourself is Rule No 2, which is to make your investment "anything-proof" from the start.
Maybe it's not the case right now, but that doesn't mean you can't take the opportunities existing out there right now to make sure that your portfolio is 'anything-proof'.Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments
What I mean by that is diversify, diversify, diversify.... It wouldn't hurt as much now as it would if you were only exposed to one sector or, worse even, one stock.Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments
Listen to Marx explain her Golden Rules in detail below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ismagilov/ismagilov2105/ismagilov210501253/169398456-woman-in-suit-sitting-and-holding-her-hand-depressed-looking-at-the-screen-stock-statistics-hud-with.jpg
More from Business
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Shoprite posts stellar results, Checkers Sixty60 drawing new customers in-store
Bruce Whitfield talks to Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of Shoprite Holdings, about the group's half-year results.Read More
Economy grows by 4.9% 'but poor performance of construction shows true picture'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management) about the GDP figures for 2021.Read More
Digitisation and frictionless commerce will transform Africa
Digitisation and frictionless trading will be game-changers for Africa, says Bohani Hlungwane (Absa CIB).Read More
Eskom extends stage 2 power cuts to Saturday morning
Eskom's group chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer has been giving a public update on the state of the power grid.Read More
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years
[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.Read More
Spectrum auction: 'Price of data will fall – speed will increase'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, CEO at Atvance Intellect.Read More
Massmart losses grow to R2.2 billion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Massmart CEO Mitch Slape.Read More
Foschini buys Tapestry (Coricraft/Volpes/Dial a Bed/The Bed Store) for R2.35bn
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews TFG CEO Anthony Thünstrom.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years
[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.Read More
Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad'
Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards.Read More
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy'
Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality.Read More
Ronan Keating partners with Gary Player to raise funds for cancer
Bongani Bingwa chats to golf legend and philanthropist Gary Player who has partnered with the musician to host the fund raiser.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists.Read More
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money ShowRead More
‘He wanted me to shine’: Riky Rick’s wife pays moving tribute to him
The award-winning hip-hop artist and fashionista, whose real name is Rikhado Makhado, is being remembered by close friends and family who have gathered for a private funeral service in Johannesburg.Read More
More from Opinion
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Digitisation and frictionless commerce will transform Africa
Digitisation and frictionless trading will be game-changers for Africa, says Bohani Hlungwane (Absa CIB).Read More
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years
[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.Read More
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money ShowRead More
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango
Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?
While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money ShowRead More
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".Read More