The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 8 March 2022 8:52 PM
Economy grows by 4.9% 'but poor performance of construction shows true picture' Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management) about the GDP figures for 2021. 8 March 2022 6:59 PM
Foreign nationals close shop for second day amid Dudula Movement removals On Monday, violence broke out when residents under the banner Dudula Movement attacked migrant shop owners accusing them of taking... 8 March 2022 4:47 PM
View all Local
Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance does not respect employees as these were not political appointmen... 4 March 2022 1:06 PM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
View all Politics
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic) Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money Show 8 March 2022 9:32 PM
Shoprite posts stellar results, Checkers Sixty60 drawing new customers in-store Bruce Whitfield talks to Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of Shoprite Holdings, about the group's half-year results. 8 March 2022 7:43 PM
Digitisation and frictionless commerce will transform Africa Digitisation and frictionless trading will be game-changers for Africa, says Bohani Hlungwane (Absa CIB). 8 March 2022 4:57 PM
View all Business
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years [REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos. 7 March 2022 7:48 PM
Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad' Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 4:20 PM
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy' Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual element... 4 March 2022 12:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I'm afraid the case against Graeme Smith is weak' Cricket writer Telford Vice talks about the arbitration proceedings against the director of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith. 8 March 2022 4:50 PM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Ukrainian couple getting married at Kyiv military checkpoint goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2022 8:21 AM
WATCH: Two undertakers suspended for a prank gone wrong Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2022 8:21 AM
WATCH: Little girl singing 'Let it Go' at Ukrainian shelter goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 March 2022 8:58 AM
View all Entertainment
Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine Director of communications of Doctors Without Borders Borrie La Grange talks about the assistance they are giving to Ukraine. 5 March 2022 1:16 PM
I endured a lot, but I am safe in Budapest now - SA man who fled Ukraine South African tourist Johan Nel says he is grateful for the SA ambassador in Ukraine André Groenewald who helped him flee. 4 March 2022 8:51 AM
'141 countries voting for Russia to leave Ukraine is overwhelming majority' EU Ambassador to South Africa Dr Riina Kionkan says the resolution is an indication of what the world is thinking. 3 March 2022 7:54 AM
View all World
Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally. 1 March 2022 8:14 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
View all Africa
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)

8 March 2022 9:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
Chantal Marx
oil price
FNB Wealth and Investments
Investment School
investment portfolio
Russian invasion of Ukraine
uncertainty
investment decisions

Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money Show
© ismagilov/123rf.com

It's now almost two weeks since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine and plunged the whole world into turmoil.

So how should you invest when everything's in a mess?

Bruce Whitfield chats to Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments.

Marx shares her "five golden rules" of investing during a crisis:

1. Don’t panic

2. Make sure your portfolio is “anything-proof”

3. Be greedy when others are fearful

4. Keep some cash handy

5. Don’t look at your investments every day

How do you not panic at a time when a lunatic is on the loose with access to nuclear weapons... and picks a fight with his neighbour?"

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Marx acknowledges that it is difficult not to panic in this scenario, but quotes the topical market saying "If you are going to panic, panic first".

The problem with this of course, is that it's the big guys who can execute quickly who are the first ones to do the panicking.

You and I tend to panic late, and then we have the consequences to deal with. We sell while everything is dropping; we buy when we shouldn't be buying... and because we panic late, we usually make big mistakes.

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

It is vital to get yourself to calm down Marx says.

"Maybe forget the password to your investment account for the next month or two", she chuckles.

Part of this strategy of managing yourself is Rule No 2, which is to make your investment "anything-proof" from the start.

Maybe it's not the case right now, but that doesn't mean you can't take the opportunities existing out there right now to make sure that your portfolio is 'anything-proof'.

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

What I mean by that is diversify, diversify, diversify.... It wouldn't hurt as much now as it would if you were only exposed to one sector or, worse even, one stock.

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

Listen to Marx explain her Golden Rules in detail below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)




8 March 2022 9:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
Chantal Marx
oil price
FNB Wealth and Investments
Investment School
investment portfolio
Russian invasion of Ukraine
uncertainty
investment decisions

More from Business

A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes

8 March 2022 8:52 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shoprite posts stellar results, Checkers Sixty60 drawing new customers in-store

8 March 2022 7:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of Shoprite Holdings, about the group's half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy grows by 4.9% 'but poor performance of construction shows true picture'

8 March 2022 6:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management) about the GDP figures for 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Digitisation and frictionless commerce will transform Africa

8 March 2022 4:57 PM

Digitisation and frictionless trading will be game-changers for Africa, says Bohani Hlungwane (Absa CIB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom extends stage 2 power cuts to Saturday morning

8 March 2022 10:57 AM

Eskom's group chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer has been giving a public update on the state of the power grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years

7 March 2022 7:48 PM

[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spectrum auction: 'Price of data will fall – speed will increase'

7 March 2022 7:33 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, CEO at Atvance Intellect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Massmart losses grow to R2.2 billion

7 March 2022 6:56 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Massmart CEO Mitch Slape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foschini buys Tapestry (Coricraft/Volpes/Dial a Bed/The Bed Store) for R2.35bn

7 March 2022 6:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews TFG CEO Anthony Thünstrom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oil prices are surging – higher inflation and interest rates are imminent

7 March 2022 6:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed BER Chief Economist Hugo Pienaar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years

7 March 2022 7:48 PM

[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad'

7 March 2022 4:20 PM

Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy'

4 March 2022 12:07 PM

Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ronan Keating partners with Gary Player to raise funds for cancer

4 March 2022 9:33 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to golf legend and philanthropist Gary Player who has partnered with the musician to host the fund raiser.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal

3 March 2022 9:15 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world

3 March 2022 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana

3 March 2022 12:17 PM

Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!

1 March 2022 7:43 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘He wanted me to shine’: Riky Rick’s wife pays moving tribute to him

1 March 2022 2:37 PM

The award-winning hip-hop artist and fashionista, whose real name is Rikhado Makhado, is being remembered by close friends and family who have gathered for a private funeral service in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to build a business – a practical guide

28 February 2022 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes

8 March 2022 8:52 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Digitisation and frictionless commerce will transform Africa

8 March 2022 4:57 PM

Digitisation and frictionless trading will be game-changers for Africa, says Bohani Hlungwane (Absa CIB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years

7 March 2022 7:48 PM

[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world

3 March 2022 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!

1 March 2022 7:43 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments

28 February 2022 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango

25 February 2022 11:33 AM

Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?

23 February 2022 8:00 PM

While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…

21 February 2022 7:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?

17 February 2022 7:44 PM

Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Striking employees disrupt Gautrain bus services

Local

Economy grows by 4.9% 'but poor performance of construction shows true picture'

Business Local

We must unapologetically support South African-owned businesses - Makashule Gana

Local

EWN Highlights

Beitbridge fence builders to lose out on profits after Special Tribunal ruling

8 March 2022 8:23 PM

Samwu slams DA-led CoJ for trying to fire over 120 municipal workers

8 March 2022 8:15 PM

Gold trades at near record high as GDP sees an increase too

8 March 2022 7:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA