Shoprite posts stellar results, Checkers Sixty60 drawing new customers in-store

Shoprite Holdings recorded "extraordinary growth" in sales and profits for the first half of its 2022 year, says CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

The supermarket retailer released its results for the 26 weeks ended 2 January 2022 on Tuesday.

Sales for the group increased by 10% to R91.1 billion.

Its core South African supermarket business, representing almost 80% of Group sales, grew sales by an even higher 11.3%.

Shoprite declared an interim dividend of 233 cents, up 22% from 191 cents for the 2021 half-year.

Delivering a 25.5% HEPS growth from continuing operations in such a difficult environment is a result of world-class execution of a clear plan, underscored by our daily obsession with affordability for our customers. Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

Bruce Whitfield interviews Engelbrecht on The Money Show.

The Shoprite chief says innovation is what's driving a lot of the current momentum in the group.

In everything that we do we leverage off the core retail systems which remain our cash generator... and our ability to plug on various services and alternatives streams of revenue on top of that core business, is what drives the momentum. Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

Engelbrecht says he doesn't focus on setbacks like the Covid-19 and last year's July unrest.

You would not find me say anything about the headwinds... We find solutions... and also important to note is that our narrative hasn't changed over the last five years. Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

We put a strategy down; it was hard but we stuck to it. We finally see some benefits and results from that in that we're coming out of 34 months of consecutive market share growth Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

Engelbrecht would not be drawn on the "fight" for premium consumers which sees it taking on the likes of Woolworths.

I've said before, we're not looking at a specific retailer. We all compete... Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

What is noteworthy is if we take what came out of the [Checkers] Sixty60 product, is that a third of those customers are completely new to the Checkers brand... and they've also now started to shop in-store. Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

