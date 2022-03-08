Shoprite posts stellar results, Checkers Sixty60 drawing new customers in-store
Shoprite Holdings recorded "extraordinary growth" in sales and profits for the first half of its 2022 year, says CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.
The supermarket retailer released its results for the 26 weeks ended 2 January 2022 on Tuesday.
Sales for the group increased by 10% to R91.1 billion.
Its core South African supermarket business, representing almost 80% of Group sales, grew sales by an even higher 11.3%.
RELATED: Shoprite reports profit gains despite damage to 230 stores in July unrest
Shoprite declared an interim dividend of 233 cents, up 22% from 191 cents for the 2021 half-year.
Delivering a 25.5% HEPS growth from continuing operations in such a difficult environment is a result of world-class execution of a clear plan, underscored by our daily obsession with affordability for our customers.Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings
Bruce Whitfield interviews Engelbrecht on The Money Show.
The Shoprite chief says innovation is what's driving a lot of the current momentum in the group.
In everything that we do we leverage off the core retail systems which remain our cash generator... and our ability to plug on various services and alternatives streams of revenue on top of that core business, is what drives the momentum.Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings
Engelbrecht says he doesn't focus on setbacks like the Covid-19 and last year's July unrest.
You would not find me say anything about the headwinds... We find solutions... and also important to note is that our narrative hasn't changed over the last five years.Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings
We put a strategy down; it was hard but we stuck to it. We finally see some benefits and results from that in that we're coming out of 34 months of consecutive market share growthPieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings
Engelbrecht would not be drawn on the "fight" for premium consumers which sees it taking on the likes of Woolworths.
I've said before, we're not looking at a specific retailer. We all compete...Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings
What is noteworthy is if we take what came out of the [Checkers] Sixty60 product, is that a third of those customers are completely new to the Checkers brand... and they've also now started to shop in-store.Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings
Listen to the interview with the Shoprite CEO below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Shoprite posts stellar results, Checkers Sixty60 drawing new customers in-store
Source : Shoprite Holdings
More from Business
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)
Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money ShowRead More
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Economy grows by 4.9% 'but poor performance of construction shows true picture'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management) about the GDP figures for 2021.Read More
Digitisation and frictionless commerce will transform Africa
Digitisation and frictionless trading will be game-changers for Africa, says Bohani Hlungwane (Absa CIB).Read More
Eskom extends stage 2 power cuts to Saturday morning
Eskom's group chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer has been giving a public update on the state of the power grid.Read More
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years
[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.Read More
Spectrum auction: 'Price of data will fall – speed will increase'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, CEO at Atvance Intellect.Read More
Massmart losses grow to R2.2 billion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Massmart CEO Mitch Slape.Read More
Foschini buys Tapestry (Coricraft/Volpes/Dial a Bed/The Bed Store) for R2.35bn
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews TFG CEO Anthony Thünstrom.Read More