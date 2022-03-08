Campaign launched to promote safety of cyclists on the roads
The Pedal Power Association says more can be done to protect cyclists on the road.
The association has started a national campaign #CyclistsLivesMatter to highlight the lack of prosecution of offenders responsible for fatal and serious crashes and attacks on our roads.
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Pedal Power Association CEO Neil Robinson about this.
We have to put place now so in 30 to 40 years time we will see a very affordable way of transport to and from work, we will see the safety aspect to it which is unparallel.Neil Robinson, CEO - Pedal Power Association
We've seen over the last few years that there isn't a lot of evidence and there isn't a lot of prosecutions of drivers who kill cyclists.Neil Robinson, CEO - Pedal Power Association
The #CyclistsLivesMatter is about trying to bring serious prosecutions and legal actions against these people on the road. Most of them are drunk drivers.Neil Robinson, CEO - Pedal Power Association
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_47322804_city-bicycle-riding-on-bike-path-alternative-ecological-transportation-commute-on-bicycle-in-urban-e.html
