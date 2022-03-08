Striking employees disrupt Gautrain bus services
Gautrain bus services were disrupted on Tuesday morning following protest action by employees.
Speaking to John Perlman, Gautrain spokesperson Kedagee Nayager says the protest action was illegal.
She adds that some stations including Midrand were not affected.
We followed due process and dismissed the shop steward yesterday and as a result, this morning in support of the shop steward they have decided to embark on an unplanned illegal unplanned action.Kesagee Nayager, Spokesperson - Gautrain
He (the shop steward) vacated his position when he was actually meant to be on duty without following any due process and notify his supervisor that he would not be in his position at that time. He has done this on various occasions.Kesagee Nayager, Spokesperson - Gautrain
Listen to the full interview below:
