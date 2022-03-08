Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:09
The economy has grown by 4.9% in 2021, but the country is yet to recover to growth levels recorded before the pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 18:11
ZOOM: Shoprite half-year profit jumps by a whooping 25% and declares 22% increase in interims dividend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
How an algorithm help solved problems in the delivery business in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kimberley Taylor - Founder and CEO of Loop
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Pepe Marais in for Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Five golden rules of investing during a crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chantal Marx - Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Foreign nationals close shop for second day amid Dudula Movement removals On Monday, violence broke out when residents under the banner Dudula Movement attacked migrant shop owners accusing them of taking... 8 March 2022 4:47 PM
Striking employees disrupt Gautrain bus services Gautrain spokesperson Kedagee Nayager gives updates on the protest action by bus drivers. 8 March 2022 4:31 PM
Campaign launched to promote safety of cyclists on the roads Pedal Power Association CEO Neil Robinson says the #CyclistsLivesMatter is about trying to bring serious prosecutions and legal ac... 8 March 2022 3:59 PM
View all Local
Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance does not respect employees as these were not political appointmen... 4 March 2022 1:06 PM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
View all Politics
Digitisation and frictionless commerce will transform Africa Digitisation and frictionless trading will be game-changers for Africa, says Bohani Hlungwane (Absa CIB). 8 March 2022 4:57 PM
Eskom extends stage 2 power cuts to Saturday morning Eskom's group chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer has been giving a public update on the state of the power grid. 8 March 2022 10:57 AM
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years [REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos. 7 March 2022 7:48 PM
View all Business
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years [REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos. 7 March 2022 7:48 PM
Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad' Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 4:20 PM
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy' Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual element... 4 March 2022 12:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I'm afraid the case against Graeme Smith is weak' Cricket writer Telford Vice talks about the arbitration proceedings against the director of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith. 8 March 2022 4:50 PM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Ukrainian couple getting married at Kyiv military checkpoint goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2022 8:21 AM
WATCH: Two undertakers suspended for a prank gone wrong Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2022 8:21 AM
WATCH: Little girl singing 'Let it Go' at Ukrainian shelter goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 March 2022 8:58 AM
View all Entertainment
Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad' Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 4:20 PM
Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine Director of communications of Doctors Without Borders Borrie La Grange talks about the assistance they are giving to Ukraine. 5 March 2022 1:16 PM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
View all World
Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally. 1 March 2022 8:14 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
View all Africa
Digitisation and frictionless commerce will transform Africa Digitisation and frictionless trading will be game-changers for Africa, says Bohani Hlungwane (Absa CIB). 8 March 2022 4:57 PM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Striking employees disrupt Gautrain bus services

8 March 2022 4:31 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Gautrain
#GautrainStrike
bus drivers

Gautrain spokesperson Kedagee Nayager gives updates on the protest action by bus drivers.

Gautrain bus services were disrupted on Tuesday morning following protest action by employees.

Speaking to John Perlman, Gautrain spokesperson Kedagee Nayager says the protest action was illegal.

She adds that some stations including Midrand were not affected.

We followed due process and dismissed the shop steward yesterday and as a result, this morning in support of the shop steward they have decided to embark on an unplanned illegal unplanned action.

Kesagee Nayager, Spokesperson - Gautrain

He (the shop steward) vacated his position when he was actually meant to be on duty without following any due process and notify his supervisor that he would not be in his position at that time. He has done this on various occasions.

Kesagee Nayager, Spokesperson - Gautrain

Listen to the full interview below:




More from Local

Foreign nationals close shop for second day amid Dudula Movement removals

8 March 2022 4:47 PM

On Monday, violence broke out when residents under the banner Dudula Movement attacked migrant shop owners accusing them of taking job opportunities meant for South Africans.

Read More arrow_forward

Campaign launched to promote safety of cyclists on the roads

8 March 2022 3:59 PM

Pedal Power Association CEO Neil Robinson says the #CyclistsLivesMatter is about trying to bring serious prosecutions and legal actions against perpetrators.

Read More arrow_forward

Madhi: Lockdown rules have become obsolete

8 March 2022 2:53 PM

Government departments met on Tuesday with the national coronavirus command council to make recommendations on measures that should come into effect once the national state of disaster is lifted.

Read More arrow_forward

Although SA's GDP grew by 1.2%, we are not out the woods yet - Risenga Maluleka

8 March 2022 1:04 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka who says largest driver of growth is agriculture.

Read More arrow_forward

We must unapologetically support South African-owned businesses - Makashule Gana

8 March 2022 11:06 AM

Democratic Alliance shadow MEC for economic development in Gauteng Makashule Gana says there is no need to shed blood.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom extends stage 2 power cuts to Saturday morning

8 March 2022 10:57 AM

Eskom's group chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer has been giving a public update on the state of the power grid.

Read More arrow_forward

The longer Koeberg is down, the longer SA will have powercuts - Energy expert

8 March 2022 8:02 AM

Energy expert Chris Yelland and Koeberg Alert Alliance spokesperson Peter Becker weigh in on the latest rolling blackouts.

Read More arrow_forward

8 March 2022 7:21 AM

The DA leader says keeping South Africa under coronavirus regulations do not make any sense.

8 March 2022 7:21 AM

The DA leader says keeping South Africa under coronavirus regulations do not make any sense.

Read More arrow_forward

What can consumers expect from spectrum auction?

7 March 2022 6:09 PM

Techcentral founder and editor Duncan McLeod gives more insight on the upcoming spectrum auction hosted by Icasa.

Read More arrow_forward

Taxi industry calls for government vehicle-scrapping subsidy to be increased

7 March 2022 4:34 PM

National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele says if the subsidy can be 50% of the retail value of the car the monthly installments would be bearable.

Read More arrow_forward

