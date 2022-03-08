'I'm afraid the case against Graeme Smith is weak'
Formal arbitration proceedings against former Proteas captain and current director of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith started on Monday.
This comes after findings made by the Justice and Nation-building (SJN) report into injustices in South African cricket.
Speaking to John Perlman, Cricket writer Telford Vice says the proceedings are closed off to the media.
Graeme Smith is essentially accused of behaving in what could be seen as a racist manner in the way he preferred other players over others during his time as a captain and also of showing racial bias during his stint as Cricket South Africa director of cricket.Telford Vice, Cricket writer
I'm afraid the case against him is weak. Both of those things are going to be difficult to prove but CSA committed to following through on the SJN report.Telford Vice, Cricket writer
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Sport
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died
The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations
Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wednesday evening.Read More
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes
South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate games.Read More
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win
Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.Read More
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam
The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner.Read More
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms
This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril.Read More
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs
South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening of venues to spectators.Read More
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso
The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead.Read More