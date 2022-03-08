Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'I'm afraid the case against Graeme Smith is weak'

8 March 2022 4:50 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
CSA
Racism
Proteas Captain Graeme Smith
SJN hearings

Cricket writer Telford Vice talks about the arbitration proceedings against the director of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith.

Formal arbitration proceedings against former Proteas captain and current director of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith started on Monday.

This comes after findings made by the Justice and Nation-building (SJN) report into injustices in South African cricket.

Speaking to John Perlman, Cricket writer Telford Vice says the proceedings are closed off to the media.

Graeme Smith is essentially accused of behaving in what could be seen as a racist manner in the way he preferred other players over others during his time as a captain and also of showing racial bias during his stint as Cricket South Africa director of cricket.

Telford Vice, Cricket writer

I'm afraid the case against him is weak. Both of those things are going to be difficult to prove but CSA committed to following through on the SJN report.

Telford Vice, Cricket writer

Listen to the full interview below:




