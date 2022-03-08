A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes





© nomadsoul1/123rf.com

There's no way of ignoring the frightening forecasts of what could, or is likely, to happen to fuel prices over the next month.

A further R2/litre petrol increase is being predicted for South Africa in April.

As the US and its allies plan to ban imports of energy products from Russia almost two weeks after the invastion of Ukraine, world oil prices continue rocketing.

On Monday, they peaked at $140 a barrel before moderating.

One thing South Africa has in its favour right now is a strong rand, but this is not enough to mitigate the effects of fuel shortages because of the situation in Eastern Europe, comments Bruce Whitfield.

What should we expect? Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

It's a time for that old saying "hang on to your hat" retorts Prof. Saville.

Most people listening will have a petrol tank of between 45l and, on big vehicles, 65l a tank. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Take the oil price and multiply it by the existing rand/dollar exchange rate... I think it's well within the realms of possibility that we could be talking about in the high R20s a litre for 95 unleaded... what used to cost R1,000 could easily put you into R1,500 to fill up your car... Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Surely at some point in this scenario alternatives have to come to the fore?

At some point even Opec has to blink at these sorts of prices because this encourages other technologies and puts fossil fuels back on the back burner in the future... Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Opec could come to the party and increase production; that would be a factor. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Looking at alternative forms of transport, alternative ways of fuelling your vehicle - that's longer-term... Go back to the 1970s when there was a tenfold increase in the oil price over a decade and there was a massive inflation impact on the global economy. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

If this stays resident, and it has the makings of doing this for a long time, we could be staring down an inflation barrel of double-digit inflation not only in the advanced world, but spilling over into the South African economy. That's well within the realms of possibility. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

This would take us into the world of so-called stagflation (economic stagnation with inflation) he says.

The South African economy has been in the 'stag' part for a long time, although some relief has come through factors like long-term low inflation and interest rate cuts.

But now, with inflation starting to rear its head... and heading into high single-digit and even double-digit territory, it urges reserve banks to start responding with interest rate hikes... Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Listen to Prof. Saville also discuss reforms South Africa will have to implement:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes