'We are not targeting only black foreign nationals, we target whites as well'
Alexandra’s Dudula Movement chairman Simon Tsatsi says together with community stateholders, his organisation launched an operation aimed at removing undocumented foreign nationals in Alexandra.
The operation sparked violence as members of the movement clashed with foreign shop owners as they wanted the shops to be closed down.
At least five people believed to be part of the Alexandra’s Dudula Movement targeting foreign nationals have been arrested.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on 702Breakfast, Tsatsi says the reason the was violence was because foreign nationals called for reinforcement and fought back.
When we say we are targeting undocumented foreign nationals, we are not just talking about black people, we are talking about white undocumented foreign nationals as well.Simon Tsatsi, Chairman - Alexandra’s Dudula Movement
Listen below the full conversation:
