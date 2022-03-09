As more units break down, Eskom escalates power cuts to Stage 4

Today at 13:40 Flies are detrimental to our health Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Dr Peter Oberem

125 125

Today at 14:05 Masterclass on Ethical leadership and strategy Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Professor Bonang Mohale - President of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA)

125 125

Today at 15:10 EWN:Eskom briefing on state of national power grid Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:20 EWN Gauteng Budget Speech Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 15:50 National Indaba - Non South African person in our society & economy Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana

125 125

Today at 16:20 EWN : Bathabile Perjury Case Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 16:50 [Feature] Financial Wellness : Reasons why you will never be financially independent Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Paul Roelofse

125 125

Today at 17:10 Power utility warns that should it run out of diesel and water, the country can reach up to stage 6 of load shedding Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...

125 125

Today at 18:09 ZOOM: MTN interims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group

125 125

Today at 18:13 Aspen interims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen

125 125

Today at 18:25 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 Nedbank Annual results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group

125 125

Today at 18:48 Business confidence edges up in the first quarter of 2022 but could be threated by tensions in East-Europe The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mpho Molopyane - RMB SA Economist

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual looks at the novel ways humans have found to help each other during a crisis. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125