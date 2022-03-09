As more units break down, Eskom escalates power cuts to Stage 4
Eskom will escalate its rolling power cuts to Stage 4 from 9am on Wednesday after more generating units broke down.
The power utility says it will be implementing Stage 4 power cuts until 5am on Friday and thereafter the country will return to stage 2 until 5am on Monday.
The power cuts were implemented on Monday after multiple generating unit failures.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 9, 2022
Due to further failures of generation units, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 09:00 today until 05:00 on Friday in order to manage the emergency reserves pic.twitter.com/OMmqjLKIUX
