WATCH: Man uses Russian Ukraine conflict as excuse not to get speeding ticket
Man uses Russian Ukraine conflict as excuse not to get speeding ticket
Social media is talking after a man used the Russian Ukraine conflict as an excuse not to get a speeding ticket goes viral.
Watch the video below:
A man tried to use the war in Ukraine as an excuse to get out of a speeding ticket. Bodycam footage from a traffic stop in Palm Coast, FL, shows the driver rattling off a list of explanations, including the fact that 'Putin is gonna launch nuclear-thermal war against the world.’ pic.twitter.com/cMbpbB3rHT— NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 9, 2022
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48703831_high-speed-concept-car-speedometer.html?term=speed&vti=lq07oam4due2sadwqs-1-26
