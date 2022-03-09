WATCH: Man uses Russian Ukraine conflict as excuse not to get speeding ticket

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:40
Flies are detrimental to our health
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Peter Oberem
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Ethical leadership and strategy
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Professor Bonang Mohale - President of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA)
Today at 15:10
EWN:Eskom briefing on state of national power grid
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
EWN Gauteng Budget Speech
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 15:50
National Indaba - Non South African person in our society & economy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana
Today at 16:20
EWN : Bathabile Perjury Case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Reasons why you will never be financially independent
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 17:10
Power utility warns that should it run out of diesel and water, the country can reach up to stage 6 of load shedding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group
Today at 18:13
Aspen interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:25
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Nedbank Annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:48
Business confidence edges up in the first quarter of 2022 but could be threated by tensions in East-Europe
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpho Molopyane - RMB SA Economist
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual looks at the novel ways humans have found to help each other during a crisis.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
Motorist must exercise caution and avoid flooded roads as rain persists - EMS Mandy Wiener chats to forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen and Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi. 9 March 2022 12:36 PM
'We are not targeting only black foreign nationals, we target whites as well' Alexandra’s Dudula Movement chairman Simon Tsatsi reflects on the operation that has led to violence. 9 March 2022 8:19 AM
As more units break down, Eskom escalates power cuts to Stage 4 The power utility on Tuesday announced that rolling blackouts would be extended to Saturday morning. 9 March 2022 7:55 AM
View all Local
Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance does not respect employees as these were not political appointmen... 4 March 2022 1:06 PM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
View all Politics
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic) Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money Show 8 March 2022 9:32 PM
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 8 March 2022 8:52 PM
Shoprite posts stellar results, Checkers Sixty60 drawing new customers in-store Bruce Whitfield talks to Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of Shoprite Holdings, about the group's half-year results. 8 March 2022 7:43 PM
View all Business
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years [REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos. 7 March 2022 7:48 PM
Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad' Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 4:20 PM
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy' Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual element... 4 March 2022 12:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I'm afraid the case against Graeme Smith is weak' Cricket writer Telford Vice talks about the arbitration proceedings against the director of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith. 8 March 2022 4:50 PM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Man uses Russian Ukraine conflict as excuse not to get speeding ticket Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2022 8:52 AM
WATCH: Car guard looking away as car is being broken into goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2022 8:52 AM
WATCH: Ukrainian couple getting married at Kyiv military checkpoint goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2022 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 8 March 2022 8:52 PM
Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad' Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 4:20 PM
Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine Director of communications of Doctors Without Borders Borrie La Grange talks about the assistance they are giving to Ukraine. 5 March 2022 1:16 PM
View all World
Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally. 1 March 2022 8:14 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
View all Africa
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic) Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money Show 8 March 2022 9:32 PM
Digitisation and frictionless commerce will transform Africa Digitisation and frictionless trading will be game-changers for Africa, says Bohani Hlungwane (Absa CIB). 8 March 2022 4:57 PM
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years [REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos. 7 March 2022 7:48 PM
View all Opinion
WATCH: Man uses Russian Ukraine conflict as excuse not to get speeding ticket

9 March 2022 8:52 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Ukrainian couple getting married at Kyiv military checkpoint goes viral

Man uses Russian Ukraine conflict as excuse not to get speeding ticket

Social media is talking after a man used the Russian Ukraine conflict as an excuse not to get a speeding ticket goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




9 March 2022 8:52 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

As more units break down, Eskom escalates power cuts to Stage 4

Local

'We are not targeting only black foreign nationals, we target whites as well'

Local

Motorist must exercise caution and avoid flooded roads as rain persists - EMS

Local

Golden Arrow to implement interim 8% fare hike

9 March 2022 12:41 PM

Dudula Movement: We are not acting illegally

9 March 2022 12:34 PM

Service delivery employees won't be fired, says CoJ's Knott

9 March 2022 12:21 PM

