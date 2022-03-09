Who can join the SANDF? Here is how
Have you been wondering how does one join the South African National Defence Force ( SANDF)?
Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer, SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa says joining the army voluntarily as one might not come back.
He adds that young people should volunteer and serve the country.
As the SANDF we don't sell any application forms. Any member who is a South African can join the defense force however there are requirements. You have to be between the ages of 18 to 22. A graduate is supposed to be 26 years old. You must have grade 12, not area bound, have no criminal record, and be medically fit.Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa, Spokesperson - SANDF
When a member fills in the application form they indicate where they are interested. There are various careers one can choose from.Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa, Spokesperson - SANDF
The defence force primarily is there to serve the people and protect the territorial integrity of the repubic.Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa, Spokesperson - SANDF
Listen to the full interview below:
