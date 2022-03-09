Motorists must exercise caution and avoid flooded roads as rain persists - EMS





With wet weather continuing in Gauteng, Eskom has escalated rolling blackouts to stage four and extended power cuts until Monday.

Motorists have been warned to be cautious on the road as roads are slippery and traffic lights in some areas are not working.

Emergency services and traffic officials have urged motorists flooded roads.

Mandy Wiener chats to South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen and Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi to give more insight on the current weather situation.

We have had a band of thunderstorms coming from our neighbours in Botswana and that is why we have had these rains over night and through the morning. We are expecting these conditions throughout the rest of the day. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Services

However, conditions will clear up tomorrow, she adds.

Mulaudzi says that no major incidences have been reported but the department is monitoring all low lying areas for flooding.

Our message to motorists is exercise caution, maintain a safe following distance and also try avoid a bridge or road that might be flooded. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

Listen below to the full conversation: