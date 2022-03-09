Motorists must exercise caution and avoid flooded roads as rain persists - EMS
With wet weather continuing in Gauteng, Eskom has escalated rolling blackouts to stage four and extended power cuts until Monday.
Motorists have been warned to be cautious on the road as roads are slippery and traffic lights in some areas are not working.
RELATED: It is going to be a rainy weekend in Gauteng, warns the SA Weather Services
Emergency services and traffic officials have urged motorists flooded roads.
Mandy Wiener chats to South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen and Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi to give more insight on the current weather situation.
We have had a band of thunderstorms coming from our neighbours in Botswana and that is why we have had these rains over night and through the morning. We are expecting these conditions throughout the rest of the day.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Services
However, conditions will clear up tomorrow, she adds.
Mulaudzi says that no major incidences have been reported but the department is monitoring all low lying areas for flooding.
Our message to motorists is exercise caution, maintain a safe following distance and also try avoid a bridge or road that might be flooded.Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39180814_road-view-through-car-window-with-rain-drops-driving-in-rain-.html?vti=o97j7jhphq9isl17ko-1-23
More from Local
There is always a cloud hanging over tender procurement in Gauteng - DA
Democratic Alliance Gauteng shadow finance MEC Adriana Randall and CEO of Consulting Engineers South Africa Chris Campbell react to the Gauteng province budget speech.Read More
Oberholzer: Eskom using more diesel in an attempt to ease load shedding
The utility ramped up rolling power cuts to stage four this morning until Friday after several more units broke down overnight.Read More
Did you know? There are more 16,000 flies species
CEO of Afrivet Dr Peter Oberem says the whole life circle of a fly can be completed in seven to 15 days.Read More
Court finds ex-social development minister Dlamini guilty of perjury
Magistrate Betty Khumalo delivered her judgment, saying the State had successfully proven beyond reasonable doubt that the former minister had lied under oath during the proceedings at the inquiry into the Sassa grants debacle.Read More
Who can join the SANDF? Here is how
South African National Defence Force spokesperson Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa gives details of the criteria used for members.Read More
'We are not targeting only black foreign nationals, we target whites as well'
Alexandra’s Dudula Movement chairman Simon Tsatsi reflects on the operation that has led to violence.Read More
As more units break down, Eskom escalates power cuts to Stage 4
The power utility on Tuesday announced that rolling blackouts would be extended to Saturday morning.Read More
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Economy grows by 4.9% 'but poor performance of construction shows true picture'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management) about the GDP figures for 2021.Read More