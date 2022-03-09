Did you know? There are more 16,000 flies species
Most people cannot stand flies and try by all most to get rid of them.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja CEO of Afrivet Dr Peter Oberem says the whole life circle of a fly can be completed in seven to 15 days.
He explains who there are different types of flies and what their responsibility is to the ecosystem.
Flies are not just flies, there are 16,000 different ones each with its own characteristics but flies themselves have six legs and two wings in general. They have a life circle. Flies can multiply very quickly.Dr Peter Oberem, CEO - Afrivet
Some flies are absolutely critical to life on earth, for example, they are pollinators or because they clean up the environment.Dr Peter Oberem, CEO - Afrivet
Oberem says flies can be very good and some very bad.
Very often they are parasitic or parasites and now it's important because we've had good rains and good rains are wonderful for our crops and everything and they are also wonderful for the parasites.Dr Peter Oberem, CEO - Afrivet
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_144364156_fly-isolated-on-a-white-background.html?vti=m0s8ez4ee7ddbaofk4-1-10
