Huge jump in profits for Nedbank, but still not back to pre-pandemic level
The Nedbank Group has reported strong results for the year ended 31 December 2021.
Its performance reflects a rebound off low 2020 base, the Group says.
Headline earnings jumped 115% to R11.7 billion in 2021.
This is still 7% below pre-pandemic, 2019 levels.
RELATED: Nedbank resumes dividend but lowers growth outlook due to riots, Covid 3rd wave
Headline earnings per share were up 114% to 2 410 cents (from 1 126c in 2020).
Nedbank declared a final dividend of 758c per ordinary share for the six months ended 31 December.
"Pleasingly, we now expect to meet the diluted headine earnings per share (DHEPS) target... in 2022, a year ahead of our previous expectations." Mike Brown
Bruce Whitfield interviews Brown on The Money Show.
2020 was an incredibly difficult year... but we bounced back in 2021... It's been a journey of endurance!Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group
Brown says although they're not yet back at 2019 levels, the bounceback has been faster much than they thought it would be.
"Alongside these results we actually said that getting back to 2019 levels we now think will happen in 2022, whereas previously we thought it would take until 2023."
Listen to the interview with the Nedbank CEO in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
Source : EWN
