Oberholzer: Eskom using more diesel in an attempt to ease load shedding
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday said it was burning through nine million litres of diesel a day to avoid intensifying load shedding while it battled to repair ailing infrastructure at some of its units.
The utility ramped up rolling power cuts to stage 4 on Wednesday morning until Friday after several more units broke down overnight.
Speaking to the media, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer admitted that it was "unsustainable" to use diesel this extensively.
He said not only was it expensive but also logistically difficult to arrange: “It’s always intended to be peaking conditions, you know, typically early in the morning and late in the afternoon.”
ALSO READ:
-
-
Stage 4 blackouts will help rebuild emergency generation reserves - Eskom
Oberholzer said the team was constantly speaking to the diesel suppliers to see if they could cut costs.
“If you take when we order ships that is usually, you know, R30 million, maybe a little bit more than that. So, to burn that amount of diesel is unsustainable.”
Eskom and independent power producers have 300 megawatts of open cycle gas turbines linked to the system and Oberholzer said should the utility run out of diesel at the power stations there would be a major problem.
“It would necessitate a further 3 stages of load shedding to be implemented and if the dam levels were to be completely depleted this would require further three stages.”
Eskom said it is considering switching over to gas in future, which is less expensive.
This article first appeared on EWN : Oberholzer: Eskom using more diesel in an attempt to ease load shedding
Source : Reinart Toerien/EWN
More from Business
MTN revenue surges, subscribers grow to 272 million across Africa
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's 2021 results.Read More
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)
Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money ShowRead More
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Shoprite posts stellar results, Checkers Sixty60 drawing new customers in-store
Bruce Whitfield talks to Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of Shoprite Holdings, about the group's half-year results.Read More
Economy grows by 4.9% 'but poor performance of construction shows true picture'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management) about the GDP figures for 2021.Read More
Digitisation and frictionless commerce will transform Africa
Digitisation and frictionless trading will be game-changers for Africa, says Bohani Hlungwane (Absa CIB).Read More
Eskom extends stage 2 power cuts to Saturday morning
Eskom's group chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer has been giving a public update on the state of the power grid.Read More
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years
[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.Read More
Spectrum auction: 'Price of data will fall – speed will increase'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, CEO at Atvance Intellect.Read More
More from Local
Motorists must exercise caution and avoid flooded roads as rain persists - EMS
Mandy Wiener chats to forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen and Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.Read More
There is always a cloud hanging over tender procurement in Gauteng - DA
Democratic Alliance Gauteng shadow finance MEC Adriana Randall and CEO of Consulting Engineers South Africa Chris Campbell react to the Gauteng province budget speech.Read More
Did you know? There are more 16,000 flies species
CEO of Afrivet Dr Peter Oberem says the whole life circle of a fly can be completed in seven to 15 days.Read More
Court finds ex-social development minister Dlamini guilty of perjury
Magistrate Betty Khumalo delivered her judgment, saying the State had successfully proven beyond reasonable doubt that the former minister had lied under oath during the proceedings at the inquiry into the Sassa grants debacle.Read More
Who can join the SANDF? Here is how
South African National Defence Force spokesperson Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa gives details of the criteria used for members.Read More
'We are not targeting only black foreign nationals, we target whites as well'
Alexandra’s Dudula Movement chairman Simon Tsatsi reflects on the operation that has led to violence.Read More
As more units break down, Eskom escalates power cuts to Stage 4
The power utility on Tuesday announced that rolling blackouts would be extended to Saturday morning.Read More
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Economy grows by 4.9% 'but poor performance of construction shows true picture'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management) about the GDP figures for 2021.Read More