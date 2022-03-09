There is always a cloud hanging over tender procurement in Gauteng - DA





More than R36-billion will be allocated to infrastructure in Gauteng over the next three years.

Gauteng Finance and e-Government MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko made the announcement during the 2022/2023 provincial budget.

Reacting to the budget, CEO of Consulting Engineers South Africa Chris Campbell, says there is often a difficulty in awarding the tenders.

Generally, we find that there is a 20% cancellation rate of tenders on an annual basis. Chris Campbell, CEO - Consulting Engineers South Africa

The scopes of these tenders are not adequately defined. What happens is the tender is released, people try to respond then it becomes a very difficult process to try and adjudicate them because of the lack of definition in the scope. Chris Campbell, CEO - Consulting Engineers South Africa

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance Gauteng shadow finance MEC Adriana Randall says currently nineteen schools need to be built but the budget has to be shared with health and other departments.

Unfortunately, there is always a cloud hanging over the tender procurement process in that provincial government. Adriana Randall, Gauteng shadow finance MEC, Democratic Alliance

Listen to the full interview below: