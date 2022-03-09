How to help during a crisis - 2022 edition





They say the first casualty in a conflict is the truth. For those wanting to help, knowing who or where to send help is a challenge.

In the disputed elections in Kenya in 2007, the access to phones and ability to send a message or email started the modern shift for how to help in a crisis. An open source website called Ushahidi (Swahili for witness) would collect the reports from those witnessing violence in order for those areas to be avoided.

It has grown to be a regular service deployed during or after a disaster to gather local information to better coordinate the recovery. From fires to floods to conflicts the app has grown to help clear the fog of war and allow those looking to help to best direct their efforts.

Since then, the mobile phone has become as useful as a weapon in a conflict and as vital as water in a disaster.

Here is a short list of some of the novel ways people have sought to support Ukraine from the invasion by Russia.

Donations

Money has the ability to be used to attend to any situation, how best and to whom to give it can be a challenge. The UN bodies that look after refugees, food security and children are a good start, but other platforms have been established to make giving easier and more transparent.

South Africa’s Gift of the Givers is a great example of how much of an impact a highly motivated and professional team can make when disaster strikes. Others include Global Giving and the World Central Kitchen which focuses on getting meals where they are needed as soon as possible.

Alternate donations

I am not sure who suggested it but Ukraine has a tech savvy population so it was not a major surprise that they opened crypto accounts for the Ukrainian government just two days after the Russian invasion.

The Bitcoin donations amount to R180 million, the Ether R112 million and most recently they began accepting PolkaDot and have R22 million from that. The PolkaDot founder offered R75 million. (as at 9 March 2022)

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin who is Russian born tweeted that priority should be given to supporting Ukraine and then support to Russians and Belarusians that oppose Putin.

The Ukrainian currency has remained stable but having donations arrive in crypto may offer an alternative to the potential volatility. Crypto’s have been just as volatile though.

Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT.



BTC - 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P



ETH and USDT (ERC-20) - 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14 — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 26, 2022

An internet connection

Once just a luxury, having access to the internet becomes vital to keep in touch with family, get the latest on a rapidly changing situation and just help get around.

If you thought your phone map was occasionally useful they become even more important in a crisis, that does not mean there are not still challenges. Google has disabled the traffic function in Ukraine to not assist with providing intel to combatants about where people are nor potentially send people somewhere they should avoid. This was first an issue during fires in California where roads that had been empty because they were on fire initially directed traffic there and away from the busy roads that did not have fire.

Similarly if not disabled it could send someone to an active area because it appeared less busy.

In time we can expect that live satellite images may be used to update the map and be able to redirect those fleeing a situation and those looking to support them.

Just giving someone a sim card and data can have a massive effect. Refugees in Germany are given sims to allow their phones to work there and to connect with people back home.

Depending on the nature of the crisis, sim cards may be as important as a blanket.

In war zones though communications infrastructure is often targeted in which case the deployment of Starlink units and the early access for those with them in Ukraine provides an additional lifeline to the internet. In the future it may be that the global internet is primarily a satellite based system which limits the current ability of some governments to limit access even if it means that misinformation can be shared as easily as good info.

Because so much can now be done online, it has allowed tech businesses to assist in ways that would not have been possible before.

Airbnb has waived all costs for those in Ukraine who were hosts with users around the world booking accommodation that they will not use. Airbnb has also reached out to partners in the countries that are receiving refugees and providing 100 000 places for temporary accommodation. Once there is a sense of how long the hosting may be required we may see places being made available further afield to accommodate those fleeing. It was also activated following the collapse of Afghanistan but for a smaller number. It would be great if it could be always be activated, alternatively it may use the impressive logistics platform to assist refugee organisations with managing the people it accommodates

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

Memes FTW

Getting creative helps whether you are protesting or wanting to show your support. Sites like Etsy and Ebay have profiled those that are producing content in support of Ukrainian content creators and by selling digital content allow those in Ukraine to be paid without having to worry about how to get a parcel delivered during an invasion. At the same time the platforms have limited or suspended those that are looking to create and sell content to support Putin.

In 2016 Sweden had a tourism campaign that invited you to call a Swede, you would randomly be connected to a swede that volunteered to take the call, many made use of the chance to ask someone about coming to visit.

That idea has been revived with a campaign to call a Russian. Given only state media is available, many Russians are unaware of the extent of the invasion. They ask you to politely call and let them know that things are worse than they are being told.

I'm loving it — Charles Nolan KD2HJP (@Chaznolan) March 8, 2022

A document by Yale School of Management to track how many businesses have suspended their operations in Russia might help to point out that those businesses would not suspend operations with a significant reason for doing so.

David Scott of the Kiffness is known for making popular remixes of all sorts of musical clips, he has created one based on a clip by Andriy Khlyvnyuk, the frontman of top Ukrainian band Boombox. He has over a million views on YouTube and hundreds of thousands if likes on other social platforms with the revenue going to assist those in need in Ukraine.

"He was kind enough to let me remix this recent video of him singing a Ukranian folk song, й у лузі червона калина (Oy u luzi chervona kalyna).

Thank you to the whole @familyboombox team & Adnriy Khlyvnyuk for making this video possible. I sincerely hope that you stay safe during this time. Special thanks to Manja and her mother Lada for their support.

My love & thoughts are with the people of Ukraine & with all the people in Russia who are against this senseless war waged on the people of Ukraine by President Putin. I hope this video helps in some small way. With love from South Africa"

David Scott on his YouTube post