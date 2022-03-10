Black Sash welcomes ruling against Bathabile Dlamini
Black Sash has welcomed the Johannesburg Magistrates Court ruling against former minister of social development Bathabile Dlamini.
Dlamini will be sentenced on 1 April 2022 after being found guilty of perjury.
In her judgment, Magistrate Betty Khumalo said the State State had successfully proven beyond reasonable doubt that the former minister had lied under oath during the proceedings at the inquiry into the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants debacle.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to a paralegal field worker at Black Sash Western Cape office Abigail Peters about this.
We look at this as a way to really say indeed everyone is equal before the law. Public officials have this duty to act ethically and they must be held accountable as well and this is important. It's highly important and also good for the public to see that the court's outcome can be upheld this way.Abigail Peters, Paralegal Field Worker - Black Sash Western Cape office
There should be a point of responsibility from the minister.Abigail Peters, Paralegal Field Worker - Black Sash Western Cape office
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Baleka Mbete: I am done with with politics, young people must lead
In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, Former speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete talks about her childhood, career and favourite music.Read More
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine
The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson.Read More
Should we panic about Eskom's coal bill? COO explains how its contracts work
Rising fuel prices and the impact on Eskom - input from COO Jan Oberholzer and energy analyst Chris Yelland on The Money Show.Read More
Motorists must exercise caution and avoid flooded roads as rain persists - EMS
Mandy Wiener chats to forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen and Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.Read More
There is always a cloud hanging over tender procurement in Gauteng - DA
Democratic Alliance Gauteng shadow finance MEC Adriana Randall and CEO of Consulting Engineers South Africa Chris Campbell react to the Gauteng province budget speech.Read More
Oberholzer: Eskom using more diesel in an attempt to ease load shedding
The utility ramped up rolling power cuts to stage four this morning until Friday after several more units broke down overnight.Read More
Did you know? There are more 16,000 flies species
CEO of Afrivet Dr Peter Oberem says the whole life circle of a fly can be completed in seven to 15 days.Read More
Court finds ex-social development minister Dlamini guilty of perjury
Magistrate Betty Khumalo delivered her judgment, saying the State had successfully proven beyond reasonable doubt that the former minister had lied under oath during the proceedings at the inquiry into the Sassa grants debacle.Read More
Who can join the SANDF? Here is how
South African National Defence Force spokesperson Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa gives details of the criteria used for members.Read More