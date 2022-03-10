Unstable electricity supply hinders growth - Nedbank CEO
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown is calling on senior business leaders to talk less and act on structural reforms needed to kick-start economic growth.
Brown says the economy needs to grow faster in order to attract investors and create jobs.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Brown says they are encouraged by the progress the new government administration has made in terms of dealing with red tape.
In many respects, you can see the frustration of havening to deal with a dysfunctional delivery mechanism within government and therefore create units like the red tape unit or units like Operation Vulindlela to try to accelerate progress which is simply way too slow beside the good intentions.Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group
If we look at that 2% growth rate in our economy, one of its so low is because electricity supply is a binding constraint to growth. If the economy was growing at 4% to 5% and the lights would be out more than they are currently are, it just cannot.Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Pixabay.com
