Woman watermarking her work to expose her boss goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame
A woman on TikTok has gone viral for recounting the steps she took to ensure her work was attributed to her.
The lady says she did this after she found out her boss was taking credit for her work.
Watch the video here.
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39464660_woman-hands-typing-on-laptop-tablet-and-red-wine-outdoors-in-cafe.html?downloaded=1