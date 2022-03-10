WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:40
Job skills needed in South Africa
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Moeketsi Seboko - Immigration Manager at Xpatweb
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - What can we learn from the holiday swindler, Hello Darlings
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Abdul - Listener
Today at 15:16
Bargaining council will not recognize Truck driver organization
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Musawenkhosi Ndlovu, National Secretary: National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry
Today at 15:20
Protest action at Bragawanath
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Martin Smith
Today at 15:50
[Property Feature] Why you should be on your estate agent’s hotlist whether you are buying or selling
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tiaan Pretorius, manager for Seeff Centurion
Today at 16:10
Bara budget crisis leads doctor's to picket
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
PostBank gets legislative green light to be a separate entity
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital
Today at 17:10
South Africa still the world's most unequal society
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Precious Zikhali, Senior Economist with the Poverty & Equity Global Practice of the World Bank
Today at 17:20
Cannibis company plans to list on JSE
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gabriel Theron, CEO of Cilo Cybin
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
TymeBank set to offer South Africans access to private healthcare services for a mere R139 per month
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - What are the five biggest mistakes that cause investors to lose money permanently?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Baleka Mbete: I am done with with politics, young people must lead In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, Former speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete talks about her child... 10 March 2022 12:02 PM
Black Sash welcomes ruling against Bathabile Dlamini Paralegal field worker at Black Sash Western Cape office Abigail Peters says the former minister of social development Bathabile D... 10 March 2022 7:41 AM
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance does not respect employees as these were not political appointmen... 4 March 2022 1:06 PM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
Unstable electricity supply hinders growth - Nedbank CEO Nedbank CEO Mike Brown talks about how load shedding affects investment and business in South Africa. 10 March 2022 8:42 AM
Huge jump in profits for Nedbank, but still not back to pre-pandemic level Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about the Nedbank Group's annual results. 9 March 2022 8:35 PM
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's" The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show. 9 March 2022 8:12 PM
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic) Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money Show 8 March 2022 9:32 PM
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years [REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos. 7 March 2022 7:48 PM
Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad' Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 4:20 PM
WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2022 9:15 AM
'I'm afraid the case against Graeme Smith is weak' Cricket writer Telford Vice talks about the arbitration proceedings against the director of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith. 8 March 2022 4:50 PM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
WATCH: Man uses Russian Ukraine conflict as excuse not to get speeding ticket Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2022 8:52 AM
WATCH: Car guard looking away as car is being broken into goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2022 8:52 AM
WATCH: Ukrainian couple getting married at Kyiv military checkpoint goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2022 8:21 AM
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 8 March 2022 8:52 PM
Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad' Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 4:20 PM
Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine Director of communications of Doctors Without Borders Borrie La Grange talks about the assistance they are giving to Ukraine. 5 March 2022 1:16 PM
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally. 1 March 2022 8:14 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's" The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show. 9 March 2022 8:12 PM
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic) Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money Show 8 March 2022 9:32 PM
Digitisation and frictionless commerce will transform Africa Digitisation and frictionless trading will be game-changers for Africa, says Bohani Hlungwane (Absa CIB). 8 March 2022 4:57 PM
Sport

WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame

10 March 2022 9:15 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Tiger Woods
'Whats Gone Viral'
World Golf Hall of Fame

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman watermarking her work to expose her boss goes viral

An emotional Tiger Woods thanked his family for their sacrifices for him to play golf.

Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

Watch the clips below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




'I'm afraid the case against Graeme Smith is weak'

8 March 2022 4:50 PM

Cricket writer Telford Vice talks about the arbitration proceedings against the director of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith.

Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died

4 March 2022 4:34 PM

The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.

Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal

3 March 2022 9:15 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.

Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations

24 February 2022 11:52 AM

Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wednesday evening.

Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes

10 February 2022 6:52 PM

South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate games.

[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win

1 February 2022 8:57 PM

Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.

Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam

30 January 2022 5:03 PM

The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner.

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms

14 January 2022 10:57 AM

This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril.

Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs

12 January 2022 5:24 PM

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening of venues to spectators.

Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso

9 January 2022 8:15 PM

The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead.

Unstable electricity supply hinders growth - Nedbank CEO

Business

Black Sash welcomes ruling against Bathabile Dlamini

Local

Court finds ex-social development minister Dlamini guilty of perjury

Local

Eskom's challenges in Minister Mantashe's hands - Gungubele

10 March 2022 12:41 PM

Uasa: We had no choice but to approach ConCourt over university vaccine mandates

10 March 2022 12:26 PM

Gauteng govt allocates R100,000 for refurbishment of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

10 March 2022 9:54 AM

