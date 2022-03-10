WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman watermarking her work to expose her boss goes viral

An emotional Tiger Woods thanked his family for their sacrifices for him to play golf.

Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

Watch the clips below:

.@TigerWoods tears up as he reflects on the moment his family risked everything for him.@GolfHallofFame pic.twitter.com/bso9xge7hM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2022

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: