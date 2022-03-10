WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame
An emotional Tiger Woods thanked his family for their sacrifices for him to play golf.
Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.
Watch the clips below:
.@TigerWoods tears up as he reflects on the moment his family risked everything for him.@GolfHallofFame pic.twitter.com/bso9xge7hM— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2022
An inspiration for generations of players and millions of people around the world.@TigerWoods is a @GolfHallofFame member.@Rolex #Perpetual pic.twitter.com/Nmu2KEwbpo— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2022
Sam welcomes Dad, @TigerWoods, to the @GolfHallofFame.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2022
🎥: @GolfHallofFame on GOLF Channel now. pic.twitter.com/l17ohHPmp9
