Baleka Mbete: I am done with with politics, young people must lead
Former speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete says leaders n all sectors around the world need to deal with racism head-on.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging Out feature, Mbete says as a young person in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal she experienced racism whenever she would encounter white people.
Mbete says she absorbed the energy of activism from various women in the community.
I think racism is one of the most difficult challenges that continue to face not only our country, not only our society but as you have seen about the refugees trying to leave Ukraine trying to get to Poland and how from trying to get the train, African students experience a different treatment. The racism I think the world will have to face up to it.Baleka Mbete, Former speaker of National Assembly
Mbete says she started writing poetry from a young age.
Poetry came back to me with a vengeance when I was out of South Africa in Tanzania.Baleka Mbete, Former speaker of National Assembly
I'm so done with politics, I have no interest whatsoever. I want to help younger blood to come into leadership.Baleka Mbete, Former speaker of National Assembly
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : christa eybers EWN
