'This year is going to be worse than last year,' warns energy expert





South Africans are waiting to hear if Eskom will downgrade the load shedding stage on Friday.

Currently, the power utility is rolling out stage 4 power cuts and it has raised concerns is the power cuts could be ramped up if more units break down.

Nickolaus Baure speaks to Managing director at EE Business Intelligence Chris Yelland about this.

What is different this year from last year? The answer is one unit at Medupi power station is out as a result of an explosion. It has been out of service for two years. The other difference is that one unit at Koeberg is going to be out for a total of 15 months. This year is going to be harder than last year. Chris Yelland, Managing director - EE Business Intelligence

I don't think much will change if you change the CEO. Chris Yelland, Managing director - EE Business Intelligence

