[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design
Adidas has launched a collection in collaboration with South Africa's Rich Mnisi fashion brand.
The Homeland collection celebrates Mnisi's rich Tsongs heritage and Pepe Marais picks it for the advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.
The founding partner and Group Chief Creative Officer of Joe Public United says Adidas shows a certain bravery in showcasing one of our smaller cultural groups.
For an international brand to strive to be relevant and South African, and to embrace a local designer to that level - that's what I loved about it. I thought the piece of work, for a fashion piece, was beautifully executed for the social space.Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public United
We're always aware of the mass groups... but the Tsonga are a small part of our population... but then they are very famous for their vibrant designs...Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public United
The piece, which Marais spotted on Instagram, also ticks the engagement box in the online space he says.
"There is a braveness to that... and something that we do need, so speak South African, be brave, choose smaller ethnic groups and highlight the beauty within those groups through the power of a brand like Adidas."
Listen to Pepe Marais' advertising critiques below (Adidas Savanna discussion at 3:57):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design
Source : https://www.instagram.com/tv/CaWijh2Jqiv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
More from Business
TymeBank offering access to private healthcare services (from R139 a month)
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's move into medical insurance.Read More
Sanlam returns to pre-Covid levels with 27% surge in profit
Bruce Whitfield interviews Abigail Mukhuba, Financial Director at Sanlam.Read More
'Zondo appt a good judgment call by President after some recent poor decisions'
News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice - The Money ShowRead More
Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 3 from Thursday night
It attributed the downgrade to recovery in generation capacity over the last 24 hours.Read More
Unstable electricity supply hinders growth - Nedbank CEO
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown talks about how load shedding affects investment and business in South Africa.Read More
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine
The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson.Read More
Huge jump in profits for Nedbank, but still not back to pre-pandemic level
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about the Nedbank Group's annual results.Read More
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's"
The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show.Read More
Should we panic about Eskom's coal bill? COO explains how its contracts work
Rising fuel prices and the impact on Eskom - input from COO Jan Oberholzer and energy analyst Chris Yelland on The Money Show.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's"
The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show.Read More
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)
Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money ShowRead More
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years
[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.Read More
Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad'
Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards.Read More
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy'
Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality.Read More
Ronan Keating partners with Gary Player to raise funds for cancer
Bongani Bingwa chats to golf legend and philanthropist Gary Player who has partnered with the musician to host the fund raiser.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's"
The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show.Read More
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)
Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money ShowRead More
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Digitisation and frictionless commerce will transform Africa
Digitisation and frictionless trading will be game-changers for Africa, says Bohani Hlungwane (Absa CIB).Read More
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years
[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.Read More
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money ShowRead More
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango
Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More