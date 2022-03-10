TymeBank offering access to private healthcare services (from R139 a month)
TymeBank's announced a move into medical insurance, in partnership with the National HealthCare Group.
The app-based offering drastically reduces medical insurance costs and makes private care more accessible promises the digital bank.
Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Tauriq Keraan how TymeBank is able to provide cover starting at the low rate of R139 a month.
Keraan says one must remember that medical health insurance lives in a different regulatory regime to medical aid.
One of the challenges with medical aid is that, on the one hand, it provides you with very broad cover but by law you've got to have a whole bunch of prescribed minimum benefits, pre-existing medical conditions...Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank
... and that adds cost. Coupled with some of the antiquated distribution and service models, that cost is exacerbated.Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank
Keraan emphasizes that this is very different to what TymeBank is bringing to market with the National HealthCare Group.
"We're very specific with the benefits we offer with TymeHealth."
We're also delivering this in a fully digital fashion... When a customer needs service we've got a lovely way of filtering and ushering the customer to the right healthcare practitioner, so we keep the costs contained and we can pass that benefit on to the customer.Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank
He explains that in many instances you might not need a physical visit to the particular doctor.
You simply whatsapp the chatbot... The doctor on the other side will speak to you and will help diagnose your issue... [If you do need a visit to the doctor] you go to a GP in your close vicinity... You don't pay anything - that payment is handled with the insurer, which is the National HealthCare Group, and that GP.Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank
This healthcare practitioner network is extensive... 12,000 healthcare practitioners; 3,000 of whom are GPs...Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank
What really matters at the end of the day at this kind of price point is having access to a private general practitioner... It will allow ordinary South Africans to have access to a GP on short notice in their vicinity, and that doctor could well diagnose them with an illness early on and that could be life-saving.Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank
Listen to Keraan detail the three plans that will be available:
