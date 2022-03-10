'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions'





FILE: Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: GCIS

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa finally made the announcement on Thursday evening.

He went against the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to choose Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya as head of the judiciary, naming her as Zondo's deputy instead.

“The inclusive process of selecting the next Chief Justice demonstrated not only the value that South Africans place on the judiciary, but also the depth of experience and capability within the senior ranks of the judiciary.”



Zondo will take up the appointment in April.

He'll serve as Chief Justice for about two-and-half years, as he is due to retire in August 2024.

Bruce Whitfield gets reaction from Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, political analyst from the Tshwane University of Technology and Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for in-depth news at News24.

Du Toit says it could have gone either ways as Maya had a lot of support on the JSC, but then there was uncertainty about whether the Commission had the power at all to make a recommendation.

It was unprecedented... It was the first time interviews were held for the Chief Justice position, so the President wasn't bound at all by any wish the JSC put forward. Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for in-depth news - News24

Anything was possible during this process driven by enormous animosity from the EFF contingent... to my mind a very good judgement call by the President in a time where he's made some very poor judgments in the recent past. Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for in-depth news - News24

Du Toit says the judiciary has been under pressure for a number of years, along with the rule of law in the country and Constitutionalism itself as an ideology.

You can't get a better pair of hands than Raymond Zondo. He's firmly established in the public mind as someone that's calm, that's cool. He handled the vagaries and the 'limpet mines' of the Zondo Commission with much aplomb... Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for in-depth news - News24

... won enormous respect and plaudits from people in the legal community, so definitely an attempt by the President to calm things down... Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for in-depth news - News24

Prof is in full agreement with du Toit about Zondo's appointment.

He does believe thought that although the JSC process was "untidy", the three candidates' integrity and legal prowess could not be questioned.

The President had already given a hint that he might not go with the JSC's choice... but actually, he didn't totally abandon their choice in the sense that he has appointed Mandisa Maya as the Deputy Chief Justice. Professor Tinyiko Maluleke - Political analyst (Tshwane University of Technology)

In an ideal world the Deputy Chief Justice becomes the next Chief Justice... and in this case I think that is likely to happen. Professor Tinyiko Maluleke - Political analyst (Tshwane University of Technology)

Listen to the discussion about the President's decision below:

