SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele
CAPE TOWN - While cabinet said it was deeply concerned by the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the government was holding to its position of not taking sides in the war in Europe.
Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating and will be felt across the globe.
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele on Thursday said South Africa was against the violence and loss of life but wouldn't back one side over the other.
He was briefing the nation on the outcomes of Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.
Gungubele said the government’s stance had been consistent.
“We always are against conflicts that lead to loss of life. Even more disturbing, when it costs the life of children but the question that we must always ask, is what do we do?”
He said the factors underlying the conflict were complex.
“Russia will have had their reasons, the West will have their views, but at the end of the day, it actually results in people fighting and dying. How you enter that, you must answer the question, how am I improving the situation? That is why South Africa avoids taking any side on this matter.”
The government continues to help South Africans to leave Ukraine and has expressed concern at the treatment of Africans trying to cross international borders.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele
More from Local
Films and Publications Amendment Act to tackle child porn, promotion of violence
Campaign for Free Expression and the Henry Nxumalo Foundation Executive director Professor Anton Harber speaks about the Films and Publications Amendment Act.Read More
Raymond Zondo appointed SA's next chief justice
According to a statement by the Presidency on Thursday afternoon, Ramaphosa’s decision follows consultation with the Judicial Service Commission and leaders of parties in the National Assembly on four nominees for appointment as Chief Justice.Read More
Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 3 from Thursday night
It attributed the downgrade to recovery in generation capacity over the last 24 hours.Read More
'This year is going to be worse than last year,' warns energy expert
Managing director at EE Business Intelligence Chris Yelland says changing the CEO of Eskom won't change much.Read More
Baleka Mbete: I am done with with politics, young people must lead
In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, Former speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete talks about her childhood, career and favourite music.Read More
Black Sash welcomes ruling against Bathabile Dlamini
Paralegal field worker at Black Sash Western Cape office Abigail Peters says the former minister of social development Bathabile Dlamini needs to take responsibility.Read More
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine
The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson.Read More
Should we panic about Eskom's coal bill? COO explains how its contracts work
Rising fuel prices and the impact on Eskom - input from COO Jan Oberholzer and energy analyst Chris Yelland on The Money Show.Read More
Motorists must exercise caution and avoid flooded roads as rain persists - EMS
Mandy Wiener chats to forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen and Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.Read More
More from World
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad'
Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards.Read More
Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine
Director of communications of Doctors Without Borders Borrie La Grange talks about the assistance they are giving to Ukraine.Read More
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died
The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.Read More
I endured a lot, but I am safe in Budapest now - SA man who fled Ukraine
South African tourist Johan Nel says he is grateful for the SA ambassador in Ukraine André Groenewald who helped him flee.Read More
'141 countries voting for Russia to leave Ukraine is overwhelming majority'
EU Ambassador to South Africa Dr Riina Kionkan says the resolution is an indication of what the world is thinking.Read More
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).Read More
ANC calls on Russia and Ukraine to 'stop the pain that is being suffered'
Chairperson of the African National Congress subcommittee on international relations Lindiwe Zulu says there are two sides and people should go back to where the war started.Read More
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More