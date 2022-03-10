Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 3 from Thursday night
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that it will downgrade load shedding from stage 4 to stage 3 from 9 pm on Thursday until 5 am on Friday.
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the power utility said this would be followed by stage 2, which would be in place until 5 am on Monday.
"Eskom appeals to all South Africans to continue helping us limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items."
It attributed the downgrade to recovery in generation capacity over the last 24 hours.
"The emergency generation reserves have sufficiently improved to permit a reduction in the stage of load shedding. A generation unit each at Matla, Medupi, Kusile and Camden power stations have returned to service while a unit each at Matla, Lethabo and Arnot power stations were taken offline for repairs during the same period."
Eskom has apologised for the inconvenience.
"We will continuously review the situation and act appropriately as circumstances change," the statement added.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 10, 2022
Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 3 from 21:00 tonight until 05:00 on Friday. Thereafter Stage 2 will be implemented until 05:00 on Monday, as previously
communicated. pic.twitter.com/R7eh9KSVgq
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 3 from Thursday night
