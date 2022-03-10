Films and Publications Amendment Act to tackle child porn, promotion of violence
The department of Communications and Digital Technologies says the growing number of harmful digital content there is a need to tighten laws and regulations.
John Perlman speaks to Campaign for Free Expression and the Henry Nxumalo Foundation Executive director Professor Anton Harber talks about this.
The intention of this law is to deal with internet content, child porn or hate speech or the promotion of violence. The odd thing here is the intention to do it.Professor Anton Harber, Executive director - Campaign for Free Expression and the Henry Nxumalo Foundation
They are all saying all video material on the internet must either be pre-classified or all the distributors must apply for pre permission to pre-classify it themselves.Professor Anton Harber, Executive director - Campaign for Free Expression and the Henry Nxumalo Foundation
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_44256043_creative-abstract-web-streaming-media-tv-video-technology-and-multimedia-business-internet-communica.html?term=movie%2Bstreaming&vti=o4ay56ku64ljxkk3yi-1-8
