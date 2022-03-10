Raymond Zondo appointed SA's next chief justice
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday appointed Deputy Chief Justice and chair of the state capture inquiry Raymond Zondo as South Africa's next chief justice.
Zondo was acting in that position after Mogoeng Mogoeng's term ended in October last year.
According to a statement by the Presidency on Thursday afternoon, Ramaphosa’s decision follows consultation with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and leaders of parties in the National Assembly on four nominees for the top post.
“In terms of the Constitution, the Chief Justice is the head of the judiciary and exercises responsibility over the establishment and monitoring of norms and standards for the exercise of the judicial functions of all courts," the statement read.
Following interview of the four candidates, the JSC had recommended Justice Mandisa Maya for the chief justice position, but Ramaphosa has other plans for her.
“With Justice Zondo assuming the position of chief justice, the position of deputy chief justice will become vacant. President Ramaphosa has accordingly indicated his intention, once the new chief justice assumes office, to nominate Justice Mandisa Maya for the position of deputy chief justice. This nomination will be subject to the process outlined in Section 174(3) of the Constitution,” the statement added.
This article first appeared on EWN : Raymond Zondo appointed SA's next chief justice
Source : @OCJ_RSA/Twitter
