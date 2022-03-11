Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
MEC Mokgethi to visit Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
The Democratic Alliance’s spokesperson on health Jack Bloom says the anger and frustration by picketing staff at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto south of Johannesburg are justifiable.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jack Bloom
Today at 12:45
SA Agulhas II expedition to Anartica successful as it discovers the wreck of a ship that sunk to the bottom of Antarctica’s Weddell Sea.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nish Devanunthan - Director of th South African national anartic programme. -
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank's headline earnings grew by 57% to R25bn as low interest rates increased borrowing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - AuTerra Jewellery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ashley Heather - Founder and Goldsmith at AuTerra Jewellery
'ANC is unlikely to win 2024 elections even if Ramaphosa wins party elections'

11 March 2022 7:38 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
Elections
Moeletsi Mbeki

SA Institute of international affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki says all evidence shows that the ANC won't win the 2024 national elections.

The majority of South Africans have lost all confidence in the ability of the African National Congress (ANC) to provide them with a better life, this is according to SA Institute of International Affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mbeki says for the last fourteen years the ANC has failed to fix the supply of electricity.

I made this prediction in 2011 that we will have an outbreak similar to the Arab Spring that occurred in 2011 and I gave the reasons for it. I said it will happen in 2020, I was a year out of my production and it did happen and more is still to come.

Moeletsi Mbeki, Chair - SA institute of international affairs

The ANC is unlikely to win the 2024 elections so in that respect Cyril Ramaphosa even if he wins the ANC presidential elections in December, the party is unlikely to win the 2024 elections.

Moeletsi Mbeki, Chair - SA institute of international affairs

All the evidence that is coming out and came out in the local government elections shows that the ANC will not win the next elections.

Moeletsi Mbeki, Chair - SA institute of international affairs

Listen to the full interview below:




