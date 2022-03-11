'ANC is unlikely to win 2024 elections even if Ramaphosa wins party elections'





The majority of South Africans have lost all confidence in the ability of the African National Congress (ANC) to provide them with a better life, this is according to SA Institute of International Affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mbeki says for the last fourteen years the ANC has failed to fix the supply of electricity.

I made this prediction in 2011 that we will have an outbreak similar to the Arab Spring that occurred in 2011 and I gave the reasons for it. I said it will happen in 2020, I was a year out of my production and it did happen and more is still to come. Moeletsi Mbeki, Chair - SA institute of international affairs

The ANC is unlikely to win the 2024 elections so in that respect Cyril Ramaphosa even if he wins the ANC presidential elections in December, the party is unlikely to win the 2024 elections. Moeletsi Mbeki, Chair - SA institute of international affairs

All the evidence that is coming out and came out in the local government elections shows that the ANC will not win the next elections. Moeletsi Mbeki, Chair - SA institute of international affairs

