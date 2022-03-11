The story of lack of bread for patients is true - Bara doctor
Medical at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital held a protest on Thursday over the lack of patient food supply.
The staff said they have to dig into their own pockets to buy bread for patients.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, head of orthopaedic surgery at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital Professor Mmampapatla Ramokgopa says pressure is added on the hospital from patients who cannot receive treatment from Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.
For some people, bread for a day is a very important part of their meal and we believe at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital the provision of bread is something very big.Professor Mmampapatla Ramokgopa, Head of orthopaedic surgery - Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital
For us here it is not an unusual story, now and again we know the professional doctors and nurses have to dig into their pockets.Professor Mmampapatla Ramokgopa, Head of orthopaedic surgery - Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital
The story of the interns was highly published and it's true. The story of bread that we didn't have for a couple of weeks is true. Doctors had to go out and buy bread and flour.Professor Mmampapatla Ramokgopa, Head of orthopaedic surgery - Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Sebabatso Mosamo/EWN
