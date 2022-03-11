City Power says power cuts putting a strain on its resources
JOHANNESBURG - Many people in Johannesburg woke up without power on Friday morning despite not being scheduled for power cuts.
City Power said that it was battling to deal with outages linked to vandalism of its infrastructure as well as the strain that the power cuts were placing on their teams.
Stage two blackouts are now underway and is expected to continue until Monday morning.
City Power's Isaac Mangena said that they had extra staff to help with the huge backlog and attend to failures of its infrastructure and equipment.
“Loadshedding... we can not stress enough about how much it puts strain on our resources at City Power because we actually have to double our efforts to ensure we respond to the outages on one hand but also the restorations after load shedding on the other, and as such we realise our resources are overstretched,” Mangena said.
The areas affected by outages include Homestead Park, Brixton, Gillview and Fourways.
This article first appeared on EWN : City Power says power cuts putting a strain on its resources
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
More from Business
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design
Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros.Read More
TymeBank offering access to private healthcare services (from R139 a month)
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's move into medical insurance.Read More
Sanlam returns to pre-Covid levels with 27% surge in profit
Bruce Whitfield interviews Abigail Mukhuba, Financial Director at Sanlam.Read More
'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions'
News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice - The Money ShowRead More
Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 3 from Thursday night
It attributed the downgrade to recovery in generation capacity over the last 24 hours.Read More
Unstable electricity supply hinders growth - Nedbank CEO
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown talks about how load shedding affects investment and business in South Africa.Read More
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine
The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson.Read More
Huge jump in profits for Nedbank, but still not back to pre-pandemic level
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about the Nedbank Group's annual results.Read More
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's"
The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
The story of lack of bread for patients is true - Bara doctor
Head of orthopaedic surgery at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital Professor Mmampapatla Ramokgopa says the issue of lack of bread at the hospital is true.Read More
'ANC is unlikely to win 2024 elections even if Ramaphosa wins party elections'
SA Institute of international affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki says all evidence shows that the ANC won't win the 2024 national elections.Read More
TymeBank offering access to private healthcare services (from R139 a month)
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's move into medical insurance.Read More
Films and Publications Amendment Act to tackle child porn, promotion of violence
Campaign for Free Expression and the Henry Nxumalo Foundation Executive director Professor Anton Harber speaks about the Films and Publications Amendment Act.Read More
Raymond Zondo appointed SA's next chief justice
According to a statement by the Presidency on Thursday afternoon, Ramaphosa’s decision follows consultation with the Judicial Service Commission and leaders of parties in the National Assembly on four nominees for appointment as Chief Justice.Read More
Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 3 from Thursday night
It attributed the downgrade to recovery in generation capacity over the last 24 hours.Read More
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele
Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating and will be felt across the globe.Read More
'This year is going to be worse than last year,' warns energy expert
Managing director at EE Business Intelligence Chris Yelland says changing the CEO of Eskom won't change much.Read More
Baleka Mbete: I am done with with politics, young people must lead
In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, Former speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete talks about her childhood, career and favourite music.Read More