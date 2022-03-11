Streaming issues? Report here
City Power says power cuts putting a strain on its resources

11 March 2022 9:54 AM
by Mia Lindeque
City Power said that it was battling to deal with outages linked to vandalism of its infrastructure as well as the strain that the power cuts were putting on its teams.

JOHANNESBURG - Many people in Johannesburg woke up without power on Friday morning despite not being scheduled for power cuts.

City Power said that it was battling to deal with outages linked to vandalism of its infrastructure as well as the strain that the power cuts were placing on their teams.

Stage two blackouts are now underway and is expected to continue until Monday morning.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said that they had extra staff to help with the huge backlog and attend to failures of its infrastructure and equipment.

“Loadshedding... we can not stress enough about how much it puts strain on our resources at City Power because we actually have to double our efforts to ensure we respond to the outages on one hand but also the restorations after load shedding on the other, and as such we realise our resources are overstretched,” Mangena said.

The areas affected by outages include Homestead Park, Brixton, Gillview and Fourways.


This article first appeared on EWN : City Power says power cuts putting a strain on its resources




