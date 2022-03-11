WATCH: 79-years-old lady buying the latest Golf GTI goes viral
A VW salesman recorded a 79-year-old lady buying her fifth Golf GTI car.
The lady has been driving a GTI for the past 50 years.
Watch the video below:
@migaelvwsales
woooow♬ original sound - MigaelVWsales
