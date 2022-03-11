Streaming issues? Report here
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup

11 March 2022 10:28 AM
by Anthony Teixeira
Tags:
Proteas women
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup
Pakistan women's cricket team

The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas Women remain undefeated at the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup.

The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field.

South Africa made one change in a top three shuffle that saw Lizelle Lee return to the line-up while Lara Goodall dropped out and Tazmin Brits dropped down the order.

The South Africans struggled to get going as Lee and Brits were both dismissed for 2. Laura Wolvaardt and captain Sune Luus occupied the crease to stop a potential collapse as the pair put on an 89-run partnership. Wolvaardt was next to fall for 75, with Mignon du Preez also losing her wicket in the same over for a duck.

Chloe Tryon came to the crease for a cameo 31, with both the vice-captain and captain dismissed in a short space – Luus scoring 62 in what was the definition of a captain's innings in trying conditions.

Wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty added a quick-fire 31 as the Proteas Women posted 223/9.

In reply, opening Proteas bowler Shabnim Ismail took two early wickets as Pakistan were 26/2 and feeling the pressure.

First, the partnership between Nahida Khan and Omaima Sohail and then Sohail and Nida Dar stabilised the innings as they shared a 49-run partnership. With the momentum beginning to slip away, Masabata Klaas got the breakthrough wicket of Sohail, with Lizelle Lee taking a comfortable catch in the deep. Marizanne Kapp then dismissed Aliya Riaz for a duck.

With 10 overs to go, Pakistan needed 67 runs from 60 balls to win.

Wickets continued to tumble but Dar remained at the crease scoring 55 before a brilliant Tryon/Khaka run out found her short.

Going into the final over, Pakistan needed 10 runs from six deliveries for victory.

Ismail stepped up and delivered for the Proteas. The bowler took a tremendous catch on the second ball, one which will surely be a challenger for catch of the tournament, which left their opponents with only one wicket remaining.

Ismail followed this up with a single and then a dot as the pressure mounted on the Pakistan tail as bowler Ghulam Fatima attempted to run a bye as Chetty ran to the stumps and secured a six-run victory for the South Africans.

The Proteas Women move to third on the table and remain one of four undefeated teams at the World Cup – Australia, New Zealand and West Indies are the other undefeated nations.

The Proteas Women face defending champions England at 3:00am CAT in their third match.

England are yet to win in the tournament after losses to Australia and the West Indies.


This article first appeared on EWN : Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup




