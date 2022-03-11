CHIEF JUSTICE: The JSC made a recommendation but it is not binding - Dali Mpofu





The Judicial Service Commission has welcomed the appointment of Justice Raymond Zondo as the next Chief Justice.

He officially takes up the Constitutional Court position next month.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, JSC spokesperson Advocate Dali Mpofu says the long for the appointment of the chief justice was long overdue.

The JSC put its recommendation, it doesn't mean it is binding on the president. Advocate Dali Mpofu, Spokesperson - Judicial Service Commission

The JSC has the policy to announce its decisions immediately after it makes them for some historical reason because before these things would leak and all that. All these years, we have had interviews, deliberations and the spokesperson would announce its recommendations. Advocate Dali Mpofu, Spokesperson - Judicial Service Commission

