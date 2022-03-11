CHIEF JUSTICE: The JSC made a recommendation but it is not binding - Dali Mpofu
The Judicial Service Commission has welcomed the appointment of Justice Raymond Zondo as the next Chief Justice.
He officially takes up the Constitutional Court position next month.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, JSC spokesperson Advocate Dali Mpofu says the long for the appointment of the chief justice was long overdue.
The JSC put its recommendation, it doesn't mean it is binding on the president.Advocate Dali Mpofu, Spokesperson - Judicial Service Commission
The JSC has the policy to announce its decisions immediately after it makes them for some historical reason because before these things would leak and all that. All these years, we have had interviews, deliberations and the spokesperson would announce its recommendations.Advocate Dali Mpofu, Spokesperson - Judicial Service Commission
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Transnet urges motorists not to buy fuel from illegal traders
There's been a rise in fuel theft along Transnet's pipelines and it is threatening the safety of people and the environment while costing the company.Read More
City Power says power cuts putting a strain on its resources
City Power said that it was battling to deal with outages linked to vandalism of its infrastructure as well as the strain that the power cuts were putting on its teams.Read More
The story of lack of bread for patients is true - Bara doctor
Head of orthopaedic surgery at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital Professor Mmampapatla Ramokgopa says the issue of lack of bread at the hospital is true.Read More
'ANC is unlikely to win 2024 elections even if Ramaphosa wins party elections'
SA Institute of international affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki says all evidence shows that the ANC won't win the 2024 national elections.Read More
TymeBank offering access to private healthcare services (from R139 a month)
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's move into medical insurance.Read More
Films and Publications Amendment Act to tackle child porn, promotion of violence
Campaign for Free Expression and the Henry Nxumalo Foundation Executive director Professor Anton Harber speaks about the Films and Publications Amendment Act.Read More
Raymond Zondo appointed SA's next chief justice
According to a statement by the Presidency on Thursday afternoon, Ramaphosa’s decision follows consultation with the Judicial Service Commission and leaders of parties in the National Assembly on four nominees for appointment as Chief Justice.Read More
Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 3 from Thursday night
It attributed the downgrade to recovery in generation capacity over the last 24 hours.Read More
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele
Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating and will be felt across the globe.Read More