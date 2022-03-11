Transnet urges motorists not to buy fuel from illegal traders
JOHANNESBURG - Transnet is appealing to motorists not to turn to organised crime syndicates for their fuel needs as prices rocket.
There's been a rise in fuel theft along Transnet's pipelines and it is threatening the safety of people and the environment while costing the company.
Transnet pipelines handle about 16 billion litres of liquid fuel and 450 million cubic metres of gases annually.
It has described the criminals who steal fuel from its pipelines as a sophisticated syndicate, which can only continue to thrive with public support.
Transnet pipelines spokesperson Saret Knoetze said that they needed South Africans to join them in the fight against this crime.
"Our appeal to all the retailers and to all the public is don’t buy fuel from illegal traders, it just makes the problem worse than what it needs to be,” Knoetze said.
She has also called on members of the public to be on the lookout for suspicious activity near pipelines.
"We appeal to the public to be alert and to notify us and in addition to that we have dedicated security and tactical team and various crime watch association," she said.
Transnet said that it is also researching the latest technologies on the market to enhance the security of the pipelines.
This article first appeared on EWN : Transnet urges motorists not to buy fuel from illegal traders
