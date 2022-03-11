How a heartbreak drove Rehsa to express his feelings in a song
Resha is a new R&B artist who has signed to Def Jam. He released his single titled Gone on 11 February 2022. The 21-year-old singer/songwriter from Klopperpark, Germiston, says he draws inspiration from different journeys that he and his people have gone through, as well as being inspired by the likes of ChrisBrown and Micheal Jackson.
Rehsa hopes to take us through a sonic expression of his feelings.
I recorded the song 'Gone' after I experienced a heartbreak a while ago. I got in studio and sang what I felt that day. I just fell in love with R&B, it is food for the soul.Rehsa - R&B artist
Listen below for the interview...
