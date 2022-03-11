City of Joburg, taxi operators sign deal to have Rea Vaya buses in Alex, Sandton





The City of Johannesburg MMC for transport Funzela Ngobeni says they have signed a contract with taxi associations to have Rea Vaya buses operate in the Johannesburg CBD, Alexandra, Greenstone and Sandton.

Speaking to John Perlman, Ngobeni says the deal will pave a way for more agreements to come.

The contract will see more than 900 taxis being removed from the route.

The agreement state that there will be a restraint of trade on that particular road and this compensation includes the city taking in those taxis and removing them off the road. Funzela Ngobeni, MMC for Transport - City of Johannesburg

Those that can still operate the city can sell them forward to interested buyers ... and those that are not in good condition will be scrapped. Funzela Ngobeni, MMC for Transport - City of Johannesburg

