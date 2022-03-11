City of Joburg, taxi operators sign deal to have Rea Vaya buses in Alex, Sandton
The City of Johannesburg MMC for transport Funzela Ngobeni says they have signed a contract with taxi associations to have Rea Vaya buses operate in the Johannesburg CBD, Alexandra, Greenstone and Sandton.
Speaking to John Perlman, Ngobeni says the deal will pave a way for more agreements to come.
The contract will see more than 900 taxis being removed from the route.
The agreement state that there will be a restraint of trade on that particular road and this compensation includes the city taking in those taxis and removing them off the road.Funzela Ngobeni, MMC for Transport - City of Johannesburg
Those that can still operate the city can sell them forward to interested buyers ... and those that are not in good condition will be scrapped.Funzela Ngobeni, MMC for Transport - City of Johannesburg
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/taxi_south_africa.html?oriSearch=taxi&sti=mgxkhh8aj6iyhnvuav|&mediapopup=126122414
More from Local
Transnet urges motorists not to buy fuel from illegal traders
There's been a rise in fuel theft along Transnet's pipelines and it is threatening the safety of people and the environment while costing the company.Read More
CHIEF JUSTICE: The JSC made a recommendation but it is not binding - Dali Mpofu
Judicial Service Commission spokesperson Advocate Dali Mpofu says they welcome the appointment of Justice Zondo as the new Chief Justice.Read More
City Power says power cuts putting a strain on its resources
City Power said that it was battling to deal with outages linked to vandalism of its infrastructure as well as the strain that the power cuts were putting on its teams.Read More
The story of lack of bread for patients is true - Bara doctor
Head of orthopaedic surgery at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital Professor Mmampapatla Ramokgopa says the issue of lack of bread at the hospital is true.Read More
'ANC is unlikely to win 2024 elections even if Ramaphosa wins party elections'
SA Institute of international affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki says all evidence shows that the ANC won't win the 2024 national elections.Read More
TymeBank offering access to private healthcare services (from R139 a month)
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's move into medical insurance.Read More
Films and Publications Amendment Act to tackle child porn, promotion of violence
Campaign for Free Expression and the Henry Nxumalo Foundation Executive director Professor Anton Harber speaks about the Films and Publications Amendment Act.Read More
Raymond Zondo appointed SA's next chief justice
According to a statement by the Presidency on Thursday afternoon, Ramaphosa’s decision follows consultation with the Judicial Service Commission and leaders of parties in the National Assembly on four nominees for appointment as Chief Justice.Read More
Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 3 from Thursday night
It attributed the downgrade to recovery in generation capacity over the last 24 hours.Read More