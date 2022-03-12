Streaming issues? Report here
'When buying a car at a salvage yard go with someone who know the vehicle'

12 March 2022 9:18 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
vehicle
second hand cars
Saia
salvages cars

SAIA Insurance Risks Manager Zakes Sondiyazi says when buying a car at a salvage yard, your flags must be up, you are not buying a car from a dealership.

The South African Insurance Association is engaging stakeholders in finalising making its vehicle salvage database public.

This will mean consumers will know if the car they are purchasing has been involved in an accident or not.

This comes after the South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association lobbied for this.

John Perlman speaks to SAIA Insurance Risks Manager Zakes Sondiyazi about this.

What we are brainstorming now is having something that will be used by consumers, maybe it can be limited access to understanding what they are buying.

Zakes Sondiyazi, Insurance Risks Manager - SAIA

What I normally tell customers is that when you go buy a car at the salvage yard, your flags must be up, you are not going to buy a car at a dealership. When you go to the salvage yard you are going to buy something that was involved in an accident anyway. I suggest you go with somebody who understands the vehicle more than you.

Zakes Sondiyazi, Insurance Risks Manager - SAIA

Listen to the full interview below:




