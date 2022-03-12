



CAPE TOWN - The Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) has asked to be included in government's review of the pricing methodology for petrol.

MISA said it was concerned about the turmoil and rapid escalation in the price of crude oil and gas after US President Joe Biden announced banning all imports of oil and gas from Russia to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Spokesperson Sonja Carstens said Central Energy Fund data indicated that South Africans would face another record-high fuel price hike in April.

She added that economists predicted that motorists might soon pay as much as R40 per litre.

Carstens added that rising fuel costs directly impacted on each MISA member's own transport costs to get to work. Carstens said taxi operators warned that fares must increase so that they can recover losses.

This article first appeared on EWN : Industry body wants clarity on methodology amid soaring petrol prices