'Over 3.5 million litres of diesel siphoned from Transnet Pipelines from 2021'
Transnet Pipelines says recovery efforts are underway to recover diesel spilt into the river.
Speaking to John Perlman, Transnet Pipelines spokesperson Saret Knoetze says the incident happened during the week and the pipelines that caused the spillage have been repaired.
Our biggest focus is to prevent any migration of the diesel further downstream. We even put preventative booms in place so it doesn't reach the Vaal Dam.Saret Knoetze, Spokesperson - Transnet Pipelines
Knoetze says a theft incident caused the spillage of a few thousand litres of diesel.
They try to siphon diesel off the pipelines into fuel tankers and sell them illegally. It is organised crime, this financial year we've 77 incidents of theft already and we lost 3.5 million litres of diesel.Saret Knoetze, Spokesperson - Transnet Pipelines
We have arrested 155 suspects. to date, we have convicted two.Saret Knoetze, Spokesperson - Transnet Pipelines
Listen to the full interview below:
