Majority of people that have glaucoma do not know that they have it - Doctor





Today marks World Glaucoma Day, a day meant to raise awareness about glaucoma and the importance of early detection.

Proactive Health Solution CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says glaucoma is the greatest thief of sight.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Nyati says there are various factors that can lead a person to have glaucoma.

When we say someone has glaucoma, nine out of ten times there's a problem of increased fluid within their eyeball that is pressing on the optic nerve, damaging the optic nerve, affecting that person's ability to see starting on the periphery. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

The pressure is usually raised but there are instances where there is no raise in pressure but that is very rare. The majority of people that have glaucoma do not know that they have it because the common type that we have here in South Africa is what we call open-angle glaucoma. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Listen to the full interview below: