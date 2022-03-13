Power restored to parts of Cape Town and Johannesburg





CAPE TOWN - Electricity has been restored in parts of Cape Town after the metro was plunged into unplanned power cuts.

This after a fault in one of Eskom’s overhead lines saw several areas left without power for hours on Saturday.

Johannesburg was no different after also experiencing unplanned blackouts across its metro.

It seemed the continuous outages limited how City Power was able to tend to repairs.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said these outages had opened more opportunities for vandals and thieves to target their operations.

Eskom has been load shedding for most of the week and will continue doing so at stage 2 until Monday morning.

THEFT AND VANDALISM

Eskom said there had been several reports of theft and vandalism of its infrastructure that had left residents without electricity for days.

This comes after Eskom revealed one of its employees was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stealing parts of an electricity pylon and trying to sell it to a scrap metal dealer.

It’s understood the employee allegedly removed steel parts of the pylon from the Eskom Academy of Learning in Midrand and then took it to a nearby scrap metal dealer.

When the employee returned to collect money the utility's security team handcuffed the alleged suspect for the theft of Eskom property.

The suspect was taken into custody at the Midrand Police Station.

