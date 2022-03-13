'Hypertension most cause of chronic kidney disease in SA'





Hypertension is the number driver of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in South Africa.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane about the importance of World Kidney Day which is observed on the second Thursday of March annually, Dr Feziwe Bisiwe says most people in rural areas do not get screened regularly.

University of the Free State Nephrologist in the department of Internal Medicine Dr Feziwe Bisiwe gives more details.

What we see in South Africa we have more hypertension as a cause of CKD than diabetes and diabetes would be the second likely cause. Dr Feziwe Bisiwe, Nephrologist in the Department of Internal Medicine - University of the Free State

It is then followed by other diseases like HIV associated kidney disease where the HIV itself is not treated can result in CKD. Dr Feziwe Bisiwe, Nephrologist in the Department of Internal Medicine - University of the Free State

World Kidney Day is a global health awareness campaign focusing on the importance of the kidneys and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide.

