Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Hypertension most cause of chronic kidney disease in SA' University of the Free State Nephrologist in the department of Internal Medicine Dr Feziwe Bisiwe talks about World Kidney Day and... 13 March 2022 11:57 AM
Power restored to parts of Cape Town and Johannesburg Electricity has been restored in parts of Cape Town after the metro was plunged into unplanned power cuts. 13 March 2022 7:33 AM
Debate on who will rule the Zulu Kingdom continues The mood was sombre as the five living wives of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini gathered at his homestead to honour the one-year... 12 March 2022 8:50 PM
View all Local
'ANC is unlikely to win 2024 elections even if Ramaphosa wins party elections' SA Institute of international affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki says all evidence shows that the ANC won't win the 2024 national electi... 11 March 2022 7:38 AM
'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions' News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice - The Money Show 10 March 2022 7:23 PM
Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance does not respect employees as these were not political appointmen... 4 March 2022 1:06 PM
View all Politics
Industry body wants clarity on methodology amid soaring petrol prices The Motor Industry Staff Association has asked to be included in government's review of the pricing methodology for petrol. 12 March 2022 9:17 AM
Transnet urges motorists not to buy fuel from illegal traders There's been a rise in fuel theft along Transnet's pipelines and it is threatening the safety of people and the environment while... 11 March 2022 12:46 PM
City Power says power cuts putting a strain on its resources City Power said that it was battling to deal with outages linked to vandalism of its infrastructure as well as the strain that the... 11 March 2022 9:54 AM
View all Business
WATCH: 79-years-old lady buying the latest Golf GTI goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 March 2022 8:58 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros. 10 March 2022 9:52 PM
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's" The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show. 9 March 2022 8:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair. 11 March 2022 10:28 AM
WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2022 9:15 AM
'I'm afraid the case against Graeme Smith is weak' Cricket writer Telford Vice talks about the arbitration proceedings against the director of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith. 8 March 2022 4:50 PM
View all Sport
How a heartbreak drove Rehsa to express his feelings in a song The R&B artist told Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that he recorded the song 'Gone' after he experienced a heartbreak a while... 11 March 2022 3:04 PM
WATCH: Man uses Russian Ukraine conflict as excuse not to get speeding ticket Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2022 8:52 AM
WATCH: Car guard looking away as car is being broken into goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2022 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 8 March 2022 8:52 PM
Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad' Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 4:20 PM
View all World
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally. 1 March 2022 8:14 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros. 10 March 2022 9:52 PM
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's" The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show. 9 March 2022 8:12 PM
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic) Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money Show 8 March 2022 9:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Hypertension most cause of chronic kidney disease in SA'

13 March 2022 11:57 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Hypertension
#hiv
World kidney day
kidney

University of the Free State Nephrologist in the department of Internal Medicine Dr Feziwe Bisiwe talks about World Kidney Day and its importance.

Hypertension is the number driver of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in South Africa.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane about the importance of World Kidney Day which is observed on the second Thursday of March annually, Dr Feziwe Bisiwe says most people in rural areas do not get screened regularly.

University of the Free State Nephrologist in the department of Internal Medicine Dr Feziwe Bisiwe gives more details.

What we see in South Africa we have more hypertension as a cause of CKD than diabetes and diabetes would be the second likely cause.

Dr Feziwe Bisiwe, Nephrologist in the Department of Internal Medicine - University of the Free State

It is then followed by other diseases like HIV associated kidney disease where the HIV itself is not treated can result in CKD.

Dr Feziwe Bisiwe, Nephrologist in the Department of Internal Medicine - University of the Free State

World Kidney Day is a global health awareness campaign focusing on the importance of the kidneys and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide.

Listen to the full interview below:




13 March 2022 11:57 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Hypertension
#hiv
World kidney day
kidney

More from Local

Power restored to parts of Cape Town and Johannesburg

13 March 2022 7:33 AM

Electricity has been restored in parts of Cape Town after the metro was plunged into unplanned power cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debate on who will rule the Zulu Kingdom continues

12 March 2022 8:50 PM

The mood was sombre as the five living wives of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini gathered at his homestead to honour the one-year anniversary of his death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Majority of people that have glaucoma do not know that they have it - Doctor

12 March 2022 2:09 PM

Proactive Health Solution CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says the common type that we have here in South Africa is what is called open-angle glaucoma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Over 3.5 million litres of diesel siphoned from Transnet Pipelines from 2021'

12 March 2022 9:53 AM

Transnet Pipelines spokesperson Saret Knoetze says only two people have been prosecuted to date from 155 arrests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'When buying a car at a salvage yard go with someone who knows the vehicle'

12 March 2022 9:18 AM

SAIA Insurance Risks Manager Zakes Sondiyazi says when buying a car at a salvage yard, your flags must be up, you are not buying a car from a dealership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Industry body wants clarity on methodology amid soaring petrol prices

12 March 2022 9:17 AM

The Motor Industry Staff Association has asked to be included in government's review of the pricing methodology for petrol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Joburg, taxi operators sign deal to have Rea Vaya buses in Alex, Sandton

11 March 2022 5:16 PM

City of Johannesburg MMC for transport Funzela Ngobeni says the contract will pave for more arrangements to be agreed upon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet urges motorists not to buy fuel from illegal traders

11 March 2022 12:46 PM

There's been a rise in fuel theft along Transnet's pipelines and it is threatening the safety of people and the environment while costing the company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CHIEF JUSTICE: The JSC made a recommendation but it is not binding - Dali Mpofu

11 March 2022 12:27 PM

Judicial Service Commission spokesperson Advocate Dali Mpofu says they welcome the appointment of Justice Zondo as the new Chief Justice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City Power says power cuts putting a strain on its resources

11 March 2022 9:54 AM

City Power said that it was battling to deal with outages linked to vandalism of its infrastructure as well as the strain that the power cuts were putting on its teams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Power restored to parts of Cape Town and Johannesburg

Local Business

Debate on who will rule the Zulu Kingdom continues

Local

'Over 3.5 million litres of diesel siphoned from Transnet Pipelines from 2021'

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN authorities investigate cause of deadly Berea intersection crash

13 March 2022 4:03 PM

Beijing Winter Paralympics declared closed

13 March 2022 3:59 PM

Ethiopian forces burned Tigrayan man alive: rights body

13 March 2022 2:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA