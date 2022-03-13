Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Load shedding suspended from 8pm tonight In a statement, the power utility says the system is still constrained and consumers should use electricity wisely. 13 March 2022 6:22 PM
Mbalula says he supports grounding of Comair flights for safety concerns This, was after the Civil Aviation Authority, ruled to suspend Comair's operating licence indefinitely, due to non-compliance w... 13 March 2022 5:11 PM
'Hypertension most cause of chronic kidney disease in SA' University of the Free State Nephrologist in the department of Internal Medicine Dr Feziwe Bisiwe talks about World Kidney Day and... 13 March 2022 11:57 AM
View all Local
'ANC is unlikely to win 2024 elections even if Ramaphosa wins party elections' SA Institute of international affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki says all evidence shows that the ANC won't win the 2024 national electi... 11 March 2022 7:38 AM
'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions' News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice - The Money Show 10 March 2022 7:23 PM
Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance does not respect employees as these were not political appointmen... 4 March 2022 1:06 PM
View all Politics
Power restored to parts of Cape Town and Johannesburg Electricity has been restored in parts of Cape Town after the metro was plunged into unplanned power cuts. 13 March 2022 7:33 AM
Industry body wants clarity on methodology amid soaring petrol prices The Motor Industry Staff Association has asked to be included in government's review of the pricing methodology for petrol. 12 March 2022 9:17 AM
Transnet urges motorists not to buy fuel from illegal traders There's been a rise in fuel theft along Transnet's pipelines and it is threatening the safety of people and the environment while... 11 March 2022 12:46 PM
View all Business
WATCH: 79-years-old lady buying the latest Golf GTI goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 March 2022 8:58 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros. 10 March 2022 9:52 PM
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's" The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show. 9 March 2022 8:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair. 11 March 2022 10:28 AM
WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2022 9:15 AM
'I'm afraid the case against Graeme Smith is weak' Cricket writer Telford Vice talks about the arbitration proceedings against the director of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith. 8 March 2022 4:50 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Man uses Russian Ukraine conflict as excuse not to get speeding ticket Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2022 8:52 AM
WATCH: Car guard looking away as car is being broken into goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2022 8:52 AM
WATCH: Ukrainian couple getting married at Kyiv military checkpoint goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2022 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 8 March 2022 8:52 PM
Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad' Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 4:20 PM
View all World
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally. 1 March 2022 8:14 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros. 10 March 2022 9:52 PM
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's" The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show. 9 March 2022 8:12 PM
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic) Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money Show 8 March 2022 9:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Load shedding suspended from 8pm tonight

13 March 2022 6:22 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Eskom
#LoadShedding
#EskomLoadShedding

In a statement, the power utility says the system is still constrained and consumers should use electricity wisely.

Eskom has announced the suspension of load shedding from 20:00 o Friday night.

The power utility says power generation capacity has been recovered.

Eskom add that the system is still constrained and request customers to use electricity wisely.




13 March 2022 6:22 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Eskom
#LoadShedding
#EskomLoadShedding

