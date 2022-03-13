Load shedding suspended from 8pm tonight
Eskom has announced the suspension of load shedding from 20:00 o Friday night.
The power utility says power generation capacity has been recovered.
Eskom add that the system is still constrained and request customers to use electricity wisely.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 13, 2022
Loadshedding will be suspended at 20:00 tonight as generation capacity sufficiently recovers. Eskom thanks the public for support and patience during the loadshedding@News24 @SABCNews @Newzroom405 @eNCA pic.twitter.com/SS5XJbdrjx
