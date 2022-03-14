We were not satisfied with how Comair closed incidents - Sacca
The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacca) has suspended the licence of Comair which operates flights by British Airways (BA) and Kulula.
This comes after Comair failed to convince Sacca that it has fixed safety concerns uncovered by the regulator after an investigation into a string of mishaps.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Sacca spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu for more details.
What caught our attention was the recurring incidents. One of those flights was carrying 157 passengers so from where we are sitting this is not a situation where we can just sit back and say it will self-correct.Phindiwe Gwebu, Spokesperson - South African Civil Aviation Authority
What we are not satisfied with is the detail in terms of how they basically close their occurrences. From a regulatory perspective, we don't take word of mouth, you have to demonstrate to us that what you say you are doing in your manual is actually happening and if you are unable to do that, that's a red flag for us.Phindiwe Gwebu, Spokesperson - South African Civil Aviation Authority
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/iflykulula/photos/10158671530203495
More from Local
Family rejects school's account of son's death and demands answers
The family of a teenager who was allegedly beaten to death at an East Rand school has rejected the school’s account of the incident that claimed his life.Read More
Lack of proper sanitation affect children's concentration - Life coach
Registered educational psychologist and life coach Dr Tshepiso Matentjie says some girls miss school when they have their menstrual periods.Read More
Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi visits Brakpan school after pupil's death
The learner was allegedly assaulted by a teacher and general assistant during an apparent altercation between groups of pupils from two schools.Read More
Motsoaledi: It's not possible to know how many illegal foreign nationals we have
Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi speaks about the Border Management Authority and its duty.Read More
Load shedding suspended from 8pm tonight
In a statement, the power utility says the system is still constrained and consumers should use electricity wisely.Read More
Mbalula says he supports grounding of Comair flights for safety concerns
This, was after the Civil Aviation Authority, ruled to suspend Comair's operating licence indefinitely, due to non-compliance with strict safety regulations.Read More
'Hypertension most cause of chronic kidney disease in SA'
University of the Free State Nephrologist in the department of Internal Medicine Dr Feziwe Bisiwe talks about World Kidney Day and its importance.Read More
Power restored to parts of Cape Town and Johannesburg
Electricity has been restored in parts of Cape Town after the metro was plunged into unplanned power cuts.Read More
Debate on who will rule the Zulu Kingdom continues
The mood was sombre as the five living wives of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini gathered at his homestead to honour the one-year anniversary of his death.Read More