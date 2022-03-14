We were not satisfied with how Comair closed incidents - Sacca





The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacca) has suspended the licence of Comair which operates flights by British Airways (BA) and Kulula.

This comes after Comair failed to convince Sacca that it has fixed safety concerns uncovered by the regulator after an investigation into a string of mishaps.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Sacca spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu for more details.

What caught our attention was the recurring incidents. One of those flights was carrying 157 passengers so from where we are sitting this is not a situation where we can just sit back and say it will self-correct. Phindiwe Gwebu, Spokesperson - South African Civil Aviation Authority

What we are not satisfied with is the detail in terms of how they basically close their occurrences. From a regulatory perspective, we don't take word of mouth, you have to demonstrate to us that what you say you are doing in your manual is actually happening and if you are unable to do that, that's a red flag for us. Phindiwe Gwebu, Spokesperson - South African Civil Aviation Authority

Listen to the full interview below: